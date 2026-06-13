Tenant Forced to Evict Drunk Friend After Multiple Neighbors File Complaints With Landlord

Imagine going out with some friends and heading back to your apartment afterwards. What would you do if you got a call from your landlord telling you that you were being too loud and that multiple neighbors had complained?

In this story, one renter is in this exact situation, but he knows that really only one of his friends is being too loud.

Keep reading to see how he handles the situation.

Make me have issues with my neighbors and our landlord? You can’t come over again. Seriously, you can’t come over. So there was this jerk with Napoleon Complex (NC) I met in college that would be very obnoxious and condescending to everyone. I actually became close with a group of friends that he grew up with, so he was unfortunately always around by association. Even these friends knew how obnoxious he was, but they just put up with it much like an older brother would to an annoying younger brother.

One night, they were kind of loud.

Anyway, we all graduated from college and this group of friends all moved back to their hometown (about 45 minutes away) while I stayed in the city. All the major clubs/bars were near my apartment, so one Friday we all went out to drink near my place and went back to my place afterwards. We were all being pretty drunk/noisy/rowdy, but my neighbor knocked on my door and asked if we could keep it down. All of us were being pretty quiet except for NC who was being very loud and obnoxious.

OP had to kick him out.

Another neighbor knocks on our door and complains about the noise level as well. I tell NC to keep it down, but he gets even louder. Finally, my landlord comes and tells me that he has gotten way too many complaints about our noise level tonight and it is unacceptable. I’m not about to get evicted because of NC, so I call him a cab and tell him he has to go. Since he’s not respecting my place, I tell him that he is no longer welcome at my apartment. I don’t like the guy to begin with, so this actually worked out in my favor.

Then, NC asked for a favor.

A couple weeks later, I get a call from NC. He says that he’s out drinking with other friends near my place and asks if he can crash on my couch. I could already tell from his voice that he’s drunk and is going to be loud and obnoxious again. I remind him that he is not welcome at my place due to the situation a couple weeks ago and hang up. Half an hour later, I get a knock on my door. It’s NC. He must have thought I was joking or something and tries to walk inside.

OP stood his ground.

I stop him and say that he can’t come in. He continues to be a brat (like a younger brother would be to an older brother), but I have no reason to be nice to this guy and I have good reason not to let him stay over. I end up making him wait outside on the sidewalk and call his childhood friend to drive 45 minutes to come pick him up. Never asked to stay over again after that.

Good for him! I agree that he shouldn’t let an obnoxious friend get him in trouble with his landlord and possibly get him evicted.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person loved how he handled the situation.

Another person is glad he stood up to his friend.

This person wouldn’t have been as nice.

Here’s another vote for calling the cops.

His friend didn’t take him seriously, but he will now!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.