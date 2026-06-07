Tenant Frustrated by Off-Leash Barking Dogs Finds a Petty Way to Make a Point

Apartment living requires patience, but patience has a ceiling.

One tenant who spent months dealing with unleashed barking dogs and a neighbor couple who seemed genuinely unbothered by the chaos they created finally ran out of patience after one too many incidents in the shared hallway.

The tenant addressed the situation directly when he absolutely had to, and things did improve for a while. But eventually they just slid right back to where they started.

So when the neighbors adopted yet another yappy dog, this tenant decided he was done playing nice.

The petty revenge he enacted gave these crummy neighbors a taste of their own medicine.

Keep reading for the full story.

Barking for justice. My neighbor is a young couple, and I have good reason to suspect they’re running an illegitimate business from their unit. They seem like an unpleasant pair. Their customers knock on my door by mistake regularly.

These customers aren’t folks you’d want to run into in a dark alley.

They look like the “faces of ****” meets “people of Walmart” duo. For months they had a welcome mat where they colored in the letters to say “we ****” instead of welcome. I think enough complaints from myself and several others led to them removing it.

But then came another issue.

Then they got a dog. A super cute Scottish Terrier. They fortunately take their dog on several walks a day, but unfortunately with no leash.

This dog definitely makes his presence known.

And he’s a barker. He barks at anything.

It’s really starting to cramp this homeowner’s style.

Every time I walk past the door, which I have no real way to avoid in an apartment complex where our doors face each other, if he hears my keys, he’s barking. I work late, so it’s definitely going to wake them up if they’re asleep. I hate the barking so I try to be quiet.

He really doesn’t interact with these neighbors much.

There was one time I saw they’d left their house keys in the lock, and I kindly knocked to let them know and they thanked me. That was our only exchange.

But he was about to get a lot more familiar.

One day I was walking out of my unit and going to lock the door when their dog came running at me barking down the hall. I saw the girl and she was yelling for her dog, who couldn’t care less. I jumped back into my doorway and she grabbed her dog, apologizing.

This homeowner wasn’t going to hide his anger.

Well, I cussed her out, because what the heck. The next time I saw them, the dog had a leash. Okay, cool — I was heard.

But the neighbors didn’t actually listen.

But then they got another dog — a rat terrier. Why the barking dog breeds, I don’t know.

Now the problem is even worse.

Now they take both dogs on walks but only leash the rat terrier, not the Scottish Terrier who ran at me barking. They see me see them, walking like that. So it happens a few more times — them walking with just one leashed — and they finally get another leash for both.

So he’s decided if he can’t beat the noise, why not join in?

Meanwhile, I’ve resorted to jingling my keys all the way down the hall as I come and go from my unit to ensure both dogs are reactively barking to the sound. It’s all I can do for a slice of justice. Sleepers be darned.

You never quite knew where this story was headed next.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about people who refuse to cut down more trees for their neighbor’s water view after already capitulating once.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks of other petty revenge ideas.

This commenter also likes to mess with their neighbors.

Apparently they sell whole devices practically designed to get revenge on bad pet owners!

There’s something deeply satisfying about a revenge plan that’s simply, effective, and already sitting right there in your pocket!

Most tenants would have escalated — called the cops, left threatening notes, or pleaded with the landlord. But this tenant decided he had a better solution, one that would finally make this couple understand the pain of not knowing a moment’s peace.

His neighbors wanted reactive barking dogs, so they’re finally about to face the consequences of that decision.