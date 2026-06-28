Tenant Says Storm Blew Cigar Butts Onto Neighbor’s Patio, but They Accuse Him of Littering

Sometimes, you think you know someone. But then they suddenly start acting like a completely different person.

This tenant had gotten along well with his neighbors for nearly a year, so the last thing he expected was to end up arguing over a few cigar butts after a storm.

Looking back, though, the relationship had already started going downhill a few weeks earlier.

It all seemed to start after the neighbors used his connected patio without asking and didn’t appreciate being called out for it.

Then the storm came through and knocked over an ashtray, sending a few cigar butts onto the neighbors’ patio.

Instead of believing it was an accident, they accused him of throwing them there on purpose.

Let’s see what happened next.

Neighbors accusing me of intentionally littering on their patio My neighbors and I have been pretty close and got along well all year. However, the past month they’ve suddenly given me the cold shoulder and have been passive aggressive towards me. It all started when they asked to use my patio (I have the best view, it’s above theirs but connected via steps) and I always say yes. But, one time they didn’t ask, and used it anyway. I politely confronted them, then I’ve said no to them next time they asked after that event. Since then they’ve been super weird.

Unfortunately, a recent storm didn’t help matters.

Well we had a big storm the other day, and my ash tray was left outside. Looks like the wind or rain knocked it off and it spilt all on to my patio and theirs. I’m a cigar smoker so it was a couple of left over cigars. Anyway, they just confronted me about it and accused me of intentionally littering on their patio. They demanded I stop “placing” them on their patio. When their dog came out, it ran over to say hi to me and they freaked out and screamed at their dog to get away from me. I was completely shocked. I tried to explain that I think the storm knocked my ashtray over, but they wouldn’t listen. They even passive aggressively threw the cigars back on to my patio.

Luckily, he won’t have to deal with it soon.

I’m moving out in a week thankfully and they know that. Part of me thinks they decided to burn the bridge all of a sudden because I’m moving out. I feel bad that my cigars landed on their patio but the whole thing felt like an overreaction. My plan is to ignore them and move out. But I hate how they’re accusing me of something I didn’t do. Do you think they’ll involve the landlord? How would I explain myself?

Eek! That sounds like an unfortunate situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Let’s see what thoughts the readers over at Reddit have to share.

Yes, they do sound unreasonable.

According to this reader, he should just move on.

Yet another person who thinks he’s best just letting it go.

This would be very petty.

Thunderstorms happen, and sometimes, they make messes you don’t expect.

Hopefully he offered to clean up the cigars because they did come from his ashtray, even if the storm caused the mess.

Other than that, it’s hard to see what else he was supposed to do. The neighbors had already made up their minds before he even had a chance to explain.

With the move only a week away, walking away from the situation is probably the smartest decision.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.