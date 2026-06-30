The Hotel Pool Was Closed — Guests Decided That Was the Staff’s Fault and Made Sure They Knew It

Some workplace stories are so dramatic they really make you pause and think!

This hotel employee shares how they had to deal with two crazy guests from Canada.

Check out what happened.

Two crazy ladies from Canada. I work night audit (24F) and every weekend we were having issues with guests for the entire month of March. We would get very unhinged guests and people just acting crazy and ofc all of it happens on the afternoon shift or my shift.

This is where things get weird…

On this one particular weekend, our pool was closed and it was closed for a while due to mold growing in one of the ceiling tiles and because guests would prop the pool door open you mix cool air with humid air, the ceiling tile started to get wet and was very close to collapsing. So of course, like any good business the hotel shut the pool down so the pool could get maintenance and of course guests weren’t happy because the pool wasn’t just closed for one day. It was gonna be closed for almost 2 weeks. Well, unfortunately, we were about to find out how upset a guest could really get over a pool.

UH OH…

I was getting ready for work when I received a text from one of my shuttle drivers saying to watch out for two ladies who were insanely rude and because I was going to be by myself until 4 AM, and my shuttle driver texted me that if I needed anything to text him and he’ll rush right over since he lives five minutes away. Apparently, two ladies visiting from Canada came to New England and booked a hotel through a third party and when they arrived, they saw a sign saying that the pool was closed due to maintenance. They flipped their self and I don’t mean just yelling and screaming. They looked like they were about to jump over the counter and attack my coworker who was working in the front desk.

That’s INSANE!

My shuttle driver even said that my coworker was shaking due to how much they were screaming at him. When I arrive to work, my coworker was obviously very shaken up. He proceeds to tell me about how these women were upset because they booked this hotel for the pool and he tried his best to calm these ladies down and try and work something out such as a refund and even offer to help them book a reservation at the other hotel that is five minutes away from ours, but it seemed like they just wanted to keep yelling and screaming. My shuttle driver tried to also help out my coworker, but one of the ladies told him that he should stay out of it because he’s just a Shuttle driver.

They were trying to tame the situation…

I’m not sure if this insult was directed towards my coworker or my Shuttle driver, but at one point, one of the ladies said that they were just the bottom of the food chain. I was told that my general manager was aware of the situation and would refund them and to not promise anything else. For the rest of the night, I didn’t hear anything from them until it was the end of my shift. I was telling the morning front desk agent about these ladies, and because I didn’t know what these ladies look like one of the ladies overheard our conversation. She came over and said that she would explain what happened.

Things get weirder…

She proceeds to give me information that was not related to what happened and just basically saying her sister was going through divorce and how she wanted to treat her sister to a little getaway. She told me that she wanted me to tell my coworker from last night that she was not upset at him and apologizes for her actions, but I said that he was pretty shaken up so I can relay the message but not sure if it would fix anything. She understood, but then her sister came the one who was REALLY upset about the situation and was visibly still upset. She was shaking and pointing at me and my coworker and you can tell there was still so much anger still left in her.

What was she trying to do!

My coworker offered her a breakfast voucher to try and calm her down, but she pointed at her and was shaking her finger at her and her face turned red saying “I PAID FOR BREAKFAST! I paid!” The other lady told her to just take a walk and cool down and you could hear the sister huffing and puffing. I’ve never seen someone this upset over a pool, but I explained to the sister that as front desk agents we do not control third party websites and I’m not even sure if my general manager even has control over it. So I’m not sure if it was possible to write on the website saying “Hey btw pool is down.” because I’m just a front desk agent. What the hell do I know about websites? I also told them that my manager was aware of what happened last night and told her that my manager did say she would get them refunded.

They were being impossible at this point!

Not sure if there’s any lawyers here on this Reddit page, but at some point, the lady was telling us that it’s illegal that we didn’t notify any of the third-party websites that our pool was closed and how she was a lawyer and how Canadian laws and American laws are basically the same. I was gonna say that I don’t think they are the same, but this was one of those situations where it was just better to be quiet because although they calm down a bit, you can see that they were ITCHING to yell at me and my coworker again. Later that night, the same coworker who got yelled at by these ladies told me that during the whole ordeal they managed to tick off corporate.

The drama never ended…

While they were yelling at him, they stepped out to call corporate on us and their car was parked right in front of the building and you could hear them yelling and corporate called the front desk and said “There are these ENTITLED, RUDE AND OBNOXIOUS guest on the phone and they are upset about your pool being closed.” Haven’t heard about them since and I really hope they never come back.

YIKES! That sounds like a lot of drama!

Why were these guests not happy with the hotel’s compensation?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this one.

Exactly! This user thinks these guests should have been kicked out!

This user knows these customers are no good!

This user feels sorry for these hotel employees.

This user thinks somebody needs to take some action against these ladies.

That’s right! This user knows how people’s personal mess can make things bad for others.

Somebody could have just called security at this point!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.