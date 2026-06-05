A Homeowner’s Property Is Getting Roped Into the Neighbor’s ‘Perfect’ AirBnB Listing Without His Permission

AirBnB has completely revolutionized modern travel. It has unfortunately also completely revolutionized problems with unsuspecting neighbors. While guests are gaining a ton from affordable accommodations, not everyone feels so positively about it.

What would you do if your AirBnB host neighbor was using your property for extra gains on their listing without your consent? One guy recently shared an insane example of this with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Air BNB hosts sending their guest to fish on my property.

I just got home from vacation and found two guys fishing on my property.

It’s a non-navigable waterway in WNC and we own both sides of the river.

The land is marked with signs and purple no hunt/no fish paint for a quarter mile leading up to our house.

Those sound like pretty cut-and-dry instructions.

The guests were super nice and as soon as I explained the situation, they left.

They were so polite and nice that I actually chased them down and told them they were okay to fish while they were staying.

Because they had MY permission.

This guy sounds pretty reasonable!

Their host apparently told them that they were okay to fish all the way down to our house.

But I know all of the landowners on this street, and not a single one of us had given them permission to access our land, written or otherwise.

I reached out to the host via the platform (Airbnb) and reached out to Airbnb customer service as well.

How did this guy think he could get away with this?

I told them the guests were very polite and did not want them or the host to get in trouble, just want them to acknowledge that they will not send their guests down here again.

What else can I do to ensure that this doesn’t happen?

It’s always a shame when these things happen to good-natured and understanding folks.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

Let’s see if the Reddit comments were of any help.

Surprisingly, the comments immediately jumped to help.



One person suggested a wild solution.



Another was more practically minded.



Someone issued a word of warning.



And pointed out the bigger picture of the situation.



You can teach a man to fish, but you can’t teach him to stay off your property.