The Ultimate Party Crash Nightmare: Woman Brings Treats to a Rescue Farm and Faces an Aggressive Guilt-Trip From Entitled Parents

When you live in the city, it can be a lot of fun to visit a rescue farm and feed all the different animals that you don’t normally get to see.

What would you do if you packed up a bunch of fruits and vegetables to feed to the animals, but when you arrived, a bunch of kids from a birthday party started trying to take the food from you so that they could feed the animals?

That is what happened to the couple in this story, and while she did give the birthday boy some apples to feed the animals, she told the rest of them no. Their parents then got upset with her, but she doesn’t think she needed to provide food for all these kids.

I think she is 100% right, and she really didn’t even have to give any to the birthday boy. Read through the story and see if you think she handled it well.

AITA For not sharing with kids at an animal rescue? My husband and I made an appointment to an animal rescue farm with lots of llamas, horses, cows, goats, etc.

Feeding the animals is a big part of visiting places like this.

There also happened to be a kids birthday party there at the same time. Before we went, I asked the volunteers if I could bring food to feed the animals and they said yes and provided a list. I spent $70 on produce (washed and cut up) for feeding.

Do they think she works there or something?

The kids automatically swarm us asking if they can also get some to feed the animals. There’s ~14 kids and some parents. Some kids have stopped asking and started going into my bags and taking fruit.

Of course, the parents are just as entitled as the kids.

I told the kids to stop and had to pull some hands out of my feeding bucket. The parents who were there were upset, saying that the stuff I brought was relatively cheap and I should share “because it’s X kids birthday”.

Why didn’t the parents bring food for the kids to feed to the animals?

They even asked the volunteers to distribute the food I brought. The birthday kid started a tantrum and was inconsolable unless he got his own bucket of food to feed the animals. I gave his parents some apples, but refused anymore. AITA?

Honestly, she shouldn’t have given those kids anything if she didn’t want to. It isn’t her responsibility to provide for those strangers. She was there to feed the animals, not to hand out food to kids.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this frustrating story.

Why didn’t the parents plan ahead and bring food?

Here is someone who wonders if this really happened.

She isn’t there to entertain children.

This commenter has a great idea.

Why didn’t the parents have food to feed the animals? This was not her party, and not her problem. Honestly, it is awful that the parents didn’t tell their kids to leave her alone.

So many parents teach their kids to be entitled and annoying. It makes other people not like them, which is a real disservice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.