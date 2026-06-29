“There is Nothing Left to Give”: Overwhelmed Man Left Helpless as Sunday Babysitting Duties and a Mother’s Medical Emergency Collide

Some people hold entire families together without anyone noticing how heavy the weight has gotten. They show up every week, they make the kids feel safe, they absorb the instability so the next generation doesn’t have to feel it.

A man who babysits his nieces every Sunday is in exactly that spot. Their dad is losing parental rights, so as their uncle, he’s been the constant.

But when his mom landed in the ICU, he soon found his priorities shift.

He’s depressed, drained, and soon faced with the obligation of attending the older niece’s birthday later the same week.

He doesn’t want to cancel, but he also doesn’t want to have to pretend he’s okay.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTAH if I canceled on my nieces for the second week in a row? I (27M) grab my nieces (5 and 7) every Sunday and we all have family fun day.

But then a family emergency rearranged his priorities.

I canceled last week because my mom was in the ICU. My excuse was not having the emotional bandwidth. I love those kids, but they are work.

The timing just didn’t match up at all.

This week is extra special because we were gonna celebrate the older one’s birthday. Their dad (my brother) is having his parental rights terminated and I don’t want to add more instability to their lives.

He’s also dealing with a lot caring for his mom.

My mom left the ICU today but she’s still on oxygen support and can barely move her limbs. She’s so confused. She keeps asking me when we are gonna leave and getting mad and frustrated when I tell her it isn’t up to me. She doesn’t understand where she is or what’s going on. She keeps asking for things I can’t do like giving her water or helping her up.I just feel emotionally drained. I’m so depressed.

He doesn’t think he can put all of this aside to babysit again.

I am sure I could fake it for the kids’ sake, but I don’t want to. Is this one of those “man up” moments? AITA if I cancel?

It sounds like this man is in an impossible situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

What did Reddit have to say?

This man needs to cut himself a lot more slack.

This user agrees he should put his mother first right now.

You can’t pour from an empty cup.

His own mental health should be an important priority.

Kids are perceptive enough to know when an adult is faking it, and they’re resilient enough to handle a rescheduled birthday when the reason is honest and the love is consistent.

This uncle has given them consistency every single week. He’s the one who shows up. He’s the one who made Sunday mean something in their lives when their own father was absent.

Missing one more week while his mother is in the hospital isn’t going to undo that, and pushing through while he’s this depleted might actually do more harm than good.

Children feel the energy of the adults around them, and bringing depression and emotional exhaustion into a birthday celebration isn’t the gift he thinks he owes them.

The real gift is the uncle who takes care of himself so he can keep being the person they count on.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.