‘There’s Only One Left’: Toy Store Strangers Left in Tears After Two Little Girls Cross Paths

If you work at a toy store, you know that when a certain toy is trending, everyone seems to want it at the same time.

That is what was happening to the worker in this story when two young girls came in looking for the exact same doll, which was so popular that it was currently sold out.

Fortunately, the young girls who came into the store as strangers started bonding over their shared love of the show that the dolls were based on. Just minutes later, the moms were exchanging numbers and planning play dates.

It is wonderful how quickly kids can make friends, even over some shared bad news. Read the heartwarming story below.

Two little girls bonded over wanting the same out-of-stock babydoll and left as best friends It was such a hilarious and heartwarming moment at my toy shop today.

What are these girls looking for?

I had two little girls come in with their mothers, almost at the exact same time, both looking to buy babydolls. They went through all the options we had on display and both said the same thing. “It’s not here.”

This store should have what they are looking for.

I was confused because we stock some of the best quality babydolls you can find in the area. We receive shipments directly from trusted suppliers, sometimes ordering from Alibaba, so it’s pretty rare to come across the exact same dolls we carry at another local toy shop.

Ahh, they wanted something that was out of stock.

The girls took their moms outside and pointed to our front billboard display. They said they wanted those kinds specifically. Unfortunately, those particular dolls were already completely out of stock. They were based on a popular cartoon character, so I totally understood why the girls were so obsessed with them to the point of tears.

When something is really popular, everyone seems to want it.

It took a lot of gentle convincing from both mothers and from me to try to redirect them toward other beautiful dolls we had available. But what was truly mind blowing was that both girls, who didn’t even know each other before walking into the shop, felt exactly the same way about that specific doll.

The girls seem to be making the most of the difficult situation.

Right then and there, something sweet happened. The two girls bonded over their shared disappointment and love for that character. They started talking, comparing which episodes they’d watched, which other toys they had at home.

Absolutely adorable.

By the time they left, they were holding hands and had become instant friends. Even their mothers exchanged numbers so the girls could have playdates. They didn’t get the doll they wanted, but they got something better. A new friend.

Now that is a cute story. It is wonderful how quickly kids can make friends, and I’m glad to see that the moms exchanged numbers too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about the story.

I assume they will be getting a new shipment in soon.

Wow, ok. I suppose it is possible.

That would be amazing.

Making friends is easy for kids.

Kids are so cute, sometimes. Even when they are disappointed, they are ready to make new friends.

Hopefully, the moms will be able to set up a fun play date and eventually find them the dolls they want.