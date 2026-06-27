They Run a Perfectly Legal Business From Home — Their Neighbor Keeps Filing Complaints Anyway

Why, oh why, can’t some people simply mind their own freakin’ business?

If something doesn’t directly affect you, just let it go, baby!

But, let’s be honest…

We know that ain’t happening anytime soon!

And these folks know all about it…

Check out what kind of neighbor the couple in this story are dealing with and you’ll understand in a hurry why they’re so frustrated.

Read on and see what you think!

Neighbor keeps reporting our fully legal home business over 10 minute wood deliveries. “My husband and I run a small business building greenhouses – this is our full-time livelihood. It’s very low impact – no customers coming to our house, no employees, no chaos. We pre-cut some materials (like 2x4s) in our garage and do all the actual builds on site at our clients’ homes. We load everything in our enclosed trailer..

It sounds like they have all their ducks in a row!

We are fully compliant with all county and state requirements, including taxes. The town has already investigated us and confirmed everything we’re doing is allowed. Occasionally, we get small material deliveries. That’s it. Last year, one of our neighbors reported us for “running a business out of our home” and for having deliveries. The town checked and said we’re fine.

Good grief!

Now it’s happened again. This time the complaint was literally that we had a wood delivery – 50 2x4s on a small flatbed truck. The truck pulled up, beeped maybe twice while backing in, dropped the materials, and left. The entire thing took less than 10 minutes. No obstruction, no ongoing noise, nothing disruptive. The town actually drove by right after the complaint and saw the delivery load, and told us that this is the exact kind of delivery they themselves would have sent to their own homes. In other words – completely normal.

She knows what’s going on here…

While they didn’t officially name the person, they repeatedly referred to the complainant as “she reported again,” and based on that and our street layout, we can pretty confidently narrow it down to one specific neighbor. What makes this even more confusing is, she doesn’t even have a direct view of our house from where she usually is (her front patio is on the corner of the cul-de-sac). She started a new remote job after 14 months of unemployment that same day and was outside on her laptop (where she always is). The only “disturbance” here would have been two quick backup beeps from a truck that was gone in minutes So the timing just feels… odd.

This makes it even weirder!

And this is someone we’ve gone out of our way to help over the years: • Helped unload an entire semi of decking

• Bought her food when she had COVID

• Helped her look for her “missing” dog (which wasn’t actually missing…)

• Made and posted flyers for her lost cat

• Helped lift an ~800 lb fountain piece

• Let her dump pea gravel in our driveway

• Took a perfectly good fridge off her hands so she didn’t have to pay to dispose of it

• Been friendly, had drinks with her, gave her eggs, etc. So we’ve been genuinely good neighbors.

What’s the deal?

Meanwhile she’s apparently repeatedly reporting us over completely legal, already-approved activity – and now over something that lasted less than 10 minutes and was confirmed by the town to be totally normal. At this point I’m less angry and more just baffled. Has anyone dealt with a neighbor like this? Do you just ignore it since the town has already cleared everything, or is there a better way to handle someone who keeps making complaints over non-issues?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual has an idea…

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader had a lot to say.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, it sure doesn’t seem like this woman and her husband are doing anything wrong, does it?

It sure doesn’t!

But one one thing is certain: their neighbor needs to mind her own business!

This neighbor clearly has some kind of grudge against these folks…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.