They Spent Decades Helping Their Troubled Brother — They Just Told Their Mom They’re Finally Done

It can be hard to cut off family members…

Most people feel some kind of loyalty to their kin, but, at the end of the day, there’s only so much a person is willing to put up with before they finally have to throw in the towel and refuse to help someone out anymore.

If you’ve ever had to deal with a situation like that, you know how tough it can be…

In today’s story, a person opened up about why they decided that enough was enough when it comes to their troubled brother.

Let’s take a look at what they had to say.

AITA for telling my mom I won’t help my brother again? “There is a 40-year backstory to this situation, which I can only summarize briefly here. My brother (42) has been causing problems ever since childhood. It started with small thefts and eventually escalated to him being expelled from school and placed in a group home.

This guy obviously has some serious issues.

Over the last 20 years, he has had various jobs, most of which he either could not or did not want to keep for more than a few weeks. Our parents always defended him, whether he quit a job or stole my mother’s car and crashed it. They also constantly gave him money. My brother has ADHD and regularly completely loses control when something doesn’t go his way. He never went through with any treatment though. 10 years ago, he met a woman abroad who followed him to our country. They had two children together. They lived rent-free in an apartment owned by our parents. The police regularly had to intervene because their arguments escalated completely.

This guy is a also a huge freeloader.

A few years ago, they bought a house in the woman’s home country (with my mother’s money) and emigrated there. However, my brother would return during spring and summer to work while staying with our mother. For a while it seemed as if he had finally gotten his life together. Two months ago his wife had enough of his constant outbursts and told him she wanted a divorce. After that my brother fell into a deep hole. He was prescribed medication and lost his job because the medication was considered a safety risk. I feel sorry for him, I really do. For weeks he kept saying he wanted to admit himself to a psychiatric clinic, but they all have long waiting lists. Since he also repeatedly hinted that he might harm himself, I suggested calling the police so they could bring in a doctor who might have him committed to a facility (in our country this is called “protective commitment”).

Really, dude?

He then called the police himself, was committed, and only a few hours later accused me of having him locked up. What the hell? He was released again the same evening, but shortly afterward wanted to enter a clinic again, although, as mentioned, there were no available places. Four days ago, late in the evening, an emergency doctor called me. She had been called by my brother and mother. She explained she had managed to arrange a place for him in a psychiatric clinic and asked me to drive him there immediately.

They’re still going above and beyond for him…

So in the middle of the night I drove my brother to this clinic even though I had to work the next morning. He insisted that this time he wanted to stay there as long as necessary. Well, today I spoke with my mother on the phone. It turned out my brother had left the clinic after only a day and a half because he didn’t like it there. Honestly, I was furious and told her never to call me again when brother has a problem. My mother seemed shocked, but I’m simply exhausted and mad. He has never learned to take responsibility or follow through with anything. I know he is not doing well, but obviously he refuses to accept help.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said they’re NTA.

This individual agreed.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this reader weighed in.

It sounds like their brother has worn out his welcome with a lot of people.

And there’s only so much you can do for someone until you have to let them figure out their problems on their own.

Hopefully, their brother will turn it around and learn some hard life lessons!

You can only help someone for so long until you get fed up with the same old story…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.