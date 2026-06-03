Regular Customer Brings Steady Business, but Her Difficult Behavior Makes It Hard to Work With Her

Dealing with regulars is either a blessing or a curse, depending on the type of job you work and the type of customer they are. In Hospitality? This especially has the possibility to go one way or the other.

What would you do if you worked at a hotel with a clientele of very nasty guests? One person recently vented about their crazy regular to Reddit. Here’s what they said.

One of My Least Favorite Regulars

She comes every few months and has been staying for MANY years.

She’s the pickiest most nastiest old lady you could ever meet.

Her room needs to be PERFECT and to HER standards or else she will be nasty.

This behavior is never acceptable.

She’s been nasty with me over the phone before and acts like she’s never even met me.

I’ve been here for 2 and a half years, but only two of my coworkers are the only ones that she remembers.

I’ve seen her so many times and she acts like I’m new.

That sounds totally infuriating.

Even with our last new hire, she got nasty with her too.

Like….imagine being nasty with people you don’t know.

She can even be nasty with the coworkers she tolerates but it’s rare….

How and why does she pick her favorites?

I just got off the phone with her a bit ago needing 4 dates next month.

I looked and told her we are unfortunately sold out on June 13th.

She just scoffed and said “I am (name)” and I just go “ Okay??” and then she asks for my two coworkers and our old manager.

A tale as old as time.

I told her that manager hasn’t worked there in over a year and she didn’t believe me.

Then she told me to put her in for those dates anyway and I explained to her that the system quite literally will not let me since we literally have 0 rooms available.

Then she says “Well, obviously you don’t know who I am” and I replied “I know exactly who you are” and “All I can say is we will try our best but I’ll leave a note for them”.

Money certainly doesn’t buy class.

What’s funny is that she stays to visit her sister used to also stay with us often and she is one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.

It’s just the pure entitlement she has that gets on my nerves and if something doesn’t go her way, she gets rude and nasty.

How is it that the sibling is always the polar opposite?

I just don’t get it.

It’s gotten to the point where I refuse to help her or answer her calls.

That sounds like a more than necessary boundary at this point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who tried to force an off-the-clock employee to get back to work.

Let’s see what the good folks of Reddit had to say about this one.

The comments immediately jump to roast the customer.



Others laughed at the absurdity of her comments.



Another could relate to the story all too well.



Someone else issued a word of warning.



And others didn’t miss the chance to share their own stories.



Someone needs to tell this lady that there’s no room in the inn.