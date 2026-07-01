“Too Little, Too Late”: A Graduate’s Bold Response to the Father Who No-Showed on Her Big Day

Call me crazy, but I thought that a graduation ceremony was supposed to be about the person who is GRADUATING.

What a concept, right?!?!

It seems like this would be a pretty easy idea to grasp, but some folks simply have to make everything about themselves.

The young woman who wrote this story talked about why her dad got on her nerves when she was graduating college…

So she decided to give him the cold shoulder.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for ignoring my dad’s call during my graduation? “I (F24) finished college a few months ago. I told my family, including my dad (M51). He said congratulations, but mostly kept asking me what I was gonna do now with my degree and if I was gonna earn a lot of money so my degree would be worth it.

She thought this was weird…

My parents are divorced before I even went to high school, he (with some rare exceptions) never really paid for anything for me, so I don’t know why it should be “worth it” to him, he didn’t pay for it, I did, and the experiences and the things I learned are to me worth it. I said I would take a step back, since I’m close to burnout, and I will just get a job that sustains me, and I will look for something more long term after the summer. He did not like that, but since I don’t see him that much because he lives hours away, it didn’t bother me too much. Then I got the date of my graduation. I invited him while visiting him, and he said he would think about it. He concluded that it was too much travel to go to it, and the city is too annoying to park.

How rude!

It was quite annoying to hear because it was during a visit for which I travelled 3 hours by train, while he would have to travel only 2 hours by car, and the costs are about the same. And apparently to him it’s not important enough. But I said that if he really didn’t want to come I could invite grandma instead, and he suggested we could celebrate another day with a dinner (near him). I asked my grandma to come, she said yes, but later changed her mind, because she talked to my dad and he thought it wasn’t a great idea for her to have to travel with my mom (since he and my mom don’t go along well). I already told my grandma my mom didn’t mind, and that my boyfriend and I would also be in the car, but she was convinced it was a bad plan, and now she had the time to bring my brother to my dad, who’s throwing a party with his friends on the same day now. Still I tried and I asked him about the dinner when I saw him again. He said we’d text about it, but when I texted him, he said it was “too far away” (in time), and I “didn’t even have my diploma yet”.

Why was he making this so complicated?

I said that I did have digitally already, and since it’s near the summer I thought it was more practical to celebrate earlier since I know he has a lot of work in the summer. He stopped responding. My graduation was yesterday. Just after the ceremony I was talking with some classmates when I saw my dad was calling me. I didn’t pick up, and thought nothing of it. I decided I would text him when I got home an hour or so later.

This guy is off his rocker.

But when I got home I had about 10 texts from him, He told me he had wanted to congratulate me, and wanted to plan the dinner. But the messages got more angry, telling me that if I had wanted him to care I should have picked up, and that this showed him how little I cared about it, and that I could forget about the dinner. AITA for not picking up? Should I have texted him back immediately? Walked outside to pick? He’s so mad at me that I feel like I must have screwed up.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Check out how readers reacted.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

Wow!

What a jerk!

I, for one, am glad that she didn’t put up this her dad’s nonsense and she put him in his place.

Her dad needs to stay in his own lane and chill out!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.