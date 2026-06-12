Two Boys Harassed by a Neighborhood Bully Tip Over a Port-A-Potty After He Goes Inside

Imagine having a bully in the neighborhood. What would you do if you saw him bullying another kid? Would you mind your own business so you didn’t become his next target, or would you jump to defend the victim?

In this story, two brothers are in this situation. They’re only elementary school aged at the time, but they are quick to defend a victim even if it means becoming the next victim.

The story escalates quickly with one of the brothers being extremely afraid of the bully’s threats and attempts at revenge, which causes them to decide to get revenge as soon as they have an opportunity, and oh boy do they have an opportunity!

Their revenge is more extreme than they realized at the time, but don’t worry, nobody gets hurt thanks to their mom figuring out what happened.

Let’s read all the details of this harrowing tale of elementary school revenge.

My brother and I give the neighborhood bully what’s coming to him. This story happened sometime between 2nd and 4th grade. Growing up, I lived in a suburb of the Twin Cities. There were a lot of kids in the neighborhood, and one of them, we’ll call him Meany Pants, was a jerk-faced bully. No matter what the game was, he’d always cheat. If he ever didn’t get his way, he’d hit the other kids until they cried, and then he’d lie and say other kids did it when we’d tell our parents. He’d always, always, steal people’s toys, and then run away.

OP can kind of understand why the bully was a bully.

Looking back, he came from “that house” in the neighborhood: lawn all messed up, Christmas lights up all year, never participated in the luminaria thing at Christmas, etc. I’m sure the house was a disaster because his parents were deadbeats, which is probably why he was such a butt-head, but I digress. Right across the street from my house, there was an ice rink where kids could skate during the winter. It was summer at the time, and we were all playing around climbing back and forth over the hockey rink fence thing.

Yikes!

Right as this girl was climbing over, Meany Pants grabs her shoe and pushes up so she falls. She starts crying, so my brother and I yell at Meany Pants and tell him that he can’t play with us anymore because he’s a stinky head. This doesn’t sit well, and Meany Pants picks up a big piece of glass and starts chasing me around with it, telling me he’s going to stab me. I vividly remember this incident, and can honestly say it was my first experience with terror. I was seriously afraid this crazy kid was going to stab me.

His brother saved him.

Meany Pants was my age, older than my brother, so my brother, in his infinite wisdom, kept his distance, and pelted Meany Pants with rocks until Meany Pants got sick of not catching me, and getting hit with rocks, and gave up.

Cut to winter time. My brother and I are at the ice rink skating. Hoping we’ve forgotten the attempted murder, and will be willing to let him play with us, Meany Pants comes up and asks what we’re doing. We tell him to go away because he’s mean.

They had the perfect opportunity for revenge.

He says something along the lines of, “FINE! I only came here to use the bathroom anyway!”

He goes into the port-o-potty they had set up for the skaters, and locks the door behind him. The port-o-potty is hard up against the berm where they put all the snow that they plow off of the parking lot of the park where the ice rink is, so we run over, plant our feet on the berm, and push on the back of the port-o-potty as hard as we can. It tips over, and we hear a scream punctuated by a splash.

Busted!

We run away, and end up getting totally busted by our mom because we come in the house laughing hysterically and won’t tell her why.

She marched us back across the street to help her roll the port-o-potty so the door could open. When he crawls out, Meany Pants is pretty-much covered in blue stuff, and my brother and I can’t even laugh because he just looks so miserable and pathetic. My mom’s yelling at us and telling us to apologize, which we do.

They had no idea how serious their prank really was.

My mom walks Meany Pants home, and when she comes back she’s even more upset, because his parents read her the riot act. We got in sooooooooooooo much trouble. If I remember correctly, we were completely grounded for a month. We didn’t think about it as we were running away, but it was explained to us loudly by my mother that we are idiots, and this was actually a dangerous prank, because if my mom hadn’t figured out what was going on, Meany Pants would have froze to death. Oops.

Those kids certainly got their revenge!

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Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this story.

Here’s a less dangerous revenge idea.

It actually probably was a good thing they got busted.

This person approves of the wording.

Another person loved the entire story.

Sometimes kids don’t know the consequences of their actions which makes me wonder, why weren’t any parents around when these kids were playing. They are around 2nd grade or 4th grade, so we’re talking about between ages 7 and 10, probably. Those are little kids that clearly can’t make reasonable or safe decisions. The broken glass and tipped over port-a-potty prove that!

Someone’s parents should’ve been present or some sort of responsible adult figure. Little kids with no adult authority around are bound to do things that adults would never do. I’m glad the brothers got busted.

That said, I really hope the bully learned his lesson and left them alone after that. Hopefully he learned that there are consequences for being a bully. But considering the story doesn’t say what happened next, I can only hope that’s the way it worked out. We’ll never truly know.

One thing I do know is that the brothers certainly had each other’s backs!

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