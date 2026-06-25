Two Women Teamed Up to Get Revenge on a Creepy Massage Therapist at Their Gym, And Their Prank Worked Perfectly

Ahhh, catfishing…

It entered our lexicon in the past 15 years or so and let’s just say that it caught fire!

And it doesn’t seem like it’s going anywhere anytime soon…

Is it an effective tool?

Yes.

Is it the right thing to do?

Well, I guess it depends on the situation…

But the two ladies you’re about to meet in this story weren’t playing around, and they got down to business after one of them got creeped out by a massage therapist at their gym.

Take a look at how they got some sweet, sweet revenge on this guy who was stepping way out of line.

I helped my friend catfish and get the revenge on a creepy Massage Therapist from our gym. “My friend (34F) and I (32M) have been workout partners together at the same gym for years now. At our gym, there is also a spa that has a handful of Massage Therapists which is pretty dope and comes in handy from time to time. My friend a few months ago decided to get a massage but her usual lady who does her massage work was gone so she just took whoever was available at the time.

If you get a bad vibe about someone, it’s usually right…

So instead, she was assigned a new guy who was maybe in his 30s-40s and just seemed “off” but we figured he had to have been decent for the club to hire him in the first place so she said screw it and just did it. Fast forward to after the massage and she comes to the track where I was at and immediately tells me that this guy gave her a card with his number on it and told her that he does “house calls” and he was super inappropriate during her massage. She told the front desk about it but they sort of brushed it off and a few weeks went by and the guy was still there and to top it all off, he’d make rounds around the gym and make creepy comments to women all the time and a one time I heard him tell a woman running on the treadmill “hey…just so you know I just saw you wrap up your lift. I am a massage therapist here if you ever need to be properly taken care of” and like creepily left.

This guy was clearly up to no good.

It was weird as hell. So my friend and I decided to give him a taste of his own medicine. She gave me the number that he had written on her card and I texted him for a whole week pretending to be her. Every time we hung out or worked out together, we’d discuss what to say next. And so we decided to take it a step further and plan a “massage” but at my address instead. The day came when we set everything up and my friend came over a few hours before he was supposed to show. She hid in my room and when he came to the door, much to his surprise…I answered.

This is pretty funny…

His soul immediately left his body and he asked for my friend and I said “oh yeah, she had to step out but she went ahead and gave me the money so you can give me the massage instead” and this guy looked pale and so confused but he came in anyway. He started the massage and every few minutes I’d drop a line that he’d used on her during their massage and every so often I’d drop a line from our texting conversation and his hands started to move slower and slower. Towards the end I told him “why don’t you treat me like you do the rest of the girls you talk to at the gym?”

Their prank seemed to work.

And he said that he never did any of that and that he was always professional with everyone of his clients. Shortly after, my friend walks out laughing and he awkwardly packed his stuff up and left once he realized what was going on and you better believe we didn’t pay him anything. A week later he was suddenly no longer working at the gym and we haven’t heard from him since. But he shouldn’t have been creepy in the first place.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This is what happens when you use your brain and put your heads together, my friends!

I have a feeling that this guy probably learned an important lesson after this incident…

Actually, maybe he just moved on to the next place…because he seemed like a pretty big jerk!

They banded together to show this creep what was up!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.