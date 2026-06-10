Vacation Ruins Marriage After Husband and Mother-in-Law Team Up Against Wife at Resort Pool

Kids get excited about things. And when they do, they tend to get loud.

This mother found herself defending her four-year-old daughter while the family vacationed in Greece.

The little girl had spent the morning swimming and having a blast in the pool. She laughed, played, and enjoyed herself the way most children do when they’re on vacation.

But before long, her husband and mother-in-law started telling her to quiet down, even though it was the middle of the day and she wasn’t doing anything unusual for a child her age.

That left the mother wondering whether she was wrong for letting her daughter enjoy herself.

Read on to see how it all played out.

AITA for letting my daughter yell and hoot outside at the pool? My two children (4 and 6months), husband, and I are on holiday in Greece with my in-laws. We have a house we’ve rented with a pool outside. We do have a neighbor nextdoor and someone behind us as well, so two other houses and they are, I believe, also holiday rentals. My daughter(4) is so happy and excited about the pool. She’s been in it since after breakfast, about 10am. Around 11, she started playing with water guns and splash fighting with her dad and doing “announcements” with a pool noodle. She hasn’t been screaming bloody murder but she has been shouting and hooting and what you can imagine a little kid would be like at the pool.

Her family thinks the daughter is being too loud.

My husband and his mum keep telling her to be quiet and at one point, his mum told her to use her inside voice. I then said in front of her that we’re outside and she’s fine to be a little loud. It’s not early in the morning, it’s not constant screaming and she’s a kid in the pool playing with her dad who’s shooting her with water. They both think since we have two houses near us that she needs to not be loud at all like that but I honestly disagree. They’re holiday houses with pools, I know other people might not have kids and want to relax in quiet but she’s also not out there constantly or constantly yelling around when she is. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides, but it’s best not to disturb others.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

This person thinks the mother is rude.

According to this comment, her kid should be using an inside voice.



Yet another person who thinks the mother is wrong for this.

For this reader, the MIL and husband are right.

The mother missed the bigger issue.

The fact is that nobody expected the four-year-old to sit quietly and whisper by the pool.

However, there’s a big difference between letting a child have fun and letting a child get as loud as she wants.

And then how she chose to correct her mother-in-law in front of the child instead of discussing it privately.

That kind of thing tends to undermine authority and send mixed messages, so it’s never good to do.