“We Can’t Take It Anymore”: Terrified Couple Trapped Next to Abandoned Squatter House Ruined by Chaos and Noise

Folks, this story is NUTS.

And I, for one, would like to see this situation documented and turned into a reality TV show!

Is that selfish of me?

Well yeah, I guess so…but I’m just being honest.

Take a look at what this person had to say about the group of troublemakers who are squatting, yes, you read that correctly, in an abandoned house next door to them.

Hang on tight!

Squatters next door are driving me insane. “We own our home. The owner of the home next door passed away and the house fell into disarray. It was condemned by the city and is now full of squatters. There are some that are there most of the time, but a lot of people come in and out.

You should care if it’s right next door!

In theory I don’t care about someone living in an abandoned house, but there are two things that are really annoying me. The NOISE. It’s incessant. They are either playing loud music with heavy bass, doing loud erratic construction, or having screaming matches throughout the day and night. Right now they are playing music I can hear through earplugs.

This is brutal.

It is not uncommon to be woken up by them at 1 am, 3 am, and 5 am. At this point, I am being woken up by them (YES even WITH earplugs) almost every night. After six months, the sleep deprivation is really getting to me. They have 3-5 dogs they just let free roam the neighborhood. They have killed at least two cats. Cops know about this. Animal control knows about this. Someone at the house lied to animal control and said the dog doesn’t belong to them, so animal control seems to have washed their hands of it. We have escalated to the city’s code enforcement and apparently, there is nothing they can do. They said the house was purchased by HUD and 3 different government departments are on the deed.

Come on people, do your jobs!

None of the government departments have responded to their orders to do something about the house. Normally, this would end with a warrant, but they said a judge is never going to sign a warrant against HUD. They are saying all I can do is keep calling the police. I am calling the police multiple times per week, they actually come like every one in five calls and it’s usually several hours later and always in between periods of noise.

WOW…

Last week, I went and knocked on their door two nights in a row. Both times they actually listened, but the second time the person who answered the door answered it holding a MACHETE. I used to think stories like this were fake but now I am trapped in this sleepless nightmare. Just wanted to a.) vent and b.) see if anyone had any ideas on what I can do that we haven’t tried. Next on my agenda is to get real obnoxious to HUD, but I don’t feel confident someone will respond to my complaints.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This person spoke up.

Another individual has an idea…

And this reader offered some advice.

Well, I think it’s pretty clear what these folks need to do…

Call the cops immediately and get these folks booted off this land!

Let’s hope it’s as easy as that…

There are bad neighbors and then there are AWFUL neighbors like these folks.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.