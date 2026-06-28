“We Told You to Stop!”: Homeowners Left Furious After Entitled Neighbor Continues to Dump Disgusting Waste in Their Private Trash Cans

I never really understood why some people get so worked up about their trash cans…

But then something changed my mind.

Someone put a dead squirrel in my trash can one day without asking me and it was DISGUSTING.

And the poor little guy was in there for several days before the garbage truck showed up to haul everything away.

Now, on to today’s story!

A woman explained why she and her husband are pretty ticked off at a rude neighbor who keeps putting gross items into their trash can.

Check out what’s going on here!

Neighbor helping themselves to our trash bin. “My husband and I own a property in a beach town that we purchased several years ago. The houses on the street are about 40 years old, 800-1200 sq ft with larger lots. They were built as vacation rentals and are still zoned as allowing one rental unit/property. More people are living in them full time now because vacationers want to be closer to the ocean. Out of the houses immediately around us, they are: a second home, an owner-occupied (OO) home, an OO with a long-term rental unit, an OO with a short-term rental unit, and an OO that rents out multiple rooms (which is against zoning). We have had short-term rentals on and off in the past but no longer rent it.

Howdy neighbor…maybe not…

We’ve gotten to know our neighbors well except the ones directly across the street that rent out the multiple rooms. They have never an acknowledged our waves or attempts at conversation. They’ve never seemed approachable so I actually haven’t minded too much. There’s often fights on their front porch, shouting matches with people in other cars that pull up, and I’ve caught them letting their dogs poop in our front yard without picking it up. They are the neighbors from hell (NFH) in this post.

Hey…not cool!

On arrival this spring we noticed a smell coming from the trash bin under the house. Inside were a few trash bags and several flies and maggots. We pulled up our cameras and see the NFH bringing trash across the street and under our house and into our bin. She had been doing it for at least a month, taking the bin to the street on trash day. We tried catching her attention the next morning to talk about it and she ignored us. I took her trash back and leaned it against her house. While I was hosing our bin out she saw the returned trash, let out a sigh loud enough for me to hear across the street, and put it into her own bin.

Some people just don’t get it…

I thought that was that until we caught her doing it again the next week. I got her number from the county tax website and called. I introduced myself and told her to stop using our bins. I reminded her we have cameras. She told me it was her right to use it when no one was there, that it doesn’t cost me anything for her to use it. I told her it was trespassing and she laughed and said good luck with getting anyone to charge her and that we owe her after putting up with our renters over the years. I told her we aren’t responsible for HER renters’ trash and to pick up her dogs’ poop. After we hung up she texted me and doubled down. Per the cameras she is still letting her dogs use our yard. Do I have any recourse here? What would you do?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

It sounds like they need to lock up their garbage cans, don’t you think?

I sure do!

Some people have absolutely no courtesy whatsoever.

This neighbor is RUDE AS HELL.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.