Wedding Guest Surprised to Learn Parking and Camping at Venue Came With Extra Fees

Wedding celebrations can sometimes come with unexpected rules and costs.

The following story involves a man who was invited to attend a wedding at a hobby farm.

He learned that it came with unusual parking and camping charges.

Additional fees were also introduced for those staying overnight at the property.

Let’s take a closer look!

Bride’s parents want to charge us parking fees The wedding is taking place at the bride’s parents’ hobby farm. It is about three hours away from our home city. After RSVPing, we were sent a text message from the bride. She advised that if we were planning to park at the farm, we would have to pay her parents $12 an hour.

This man will bring a car since there is no arranged transportation for guests.

Of course, we are all planning to park there since there is no transport arranged. There is also nowhere else to park. She is also planning to charge guests a flat $30. If they are planning on camping at the farm for electricity and water costs.

He finds it odd that the bride’s parents are charging their guests.

This also sounds a bit odd, but it does not bother us since we are not spending the night. Has anyone else encountered something similar? It just seems a bit strange to nickel and dime your guests like that.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thought.

This person shows a sample computation.

Here’s another idea.

This one gives their honest opinion.

It’s completely inappropriate, says this one.

Nothing says “celebration” quite like a surprise parking meter at the wedding gate.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.