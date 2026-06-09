‘Where Is the Stuff?’: Retail Worker Faces Customer Meltdown Over Vague Demand

When you work in retail, many customers expect you to be a mind reader, but the job doesn’t pay enough for that type of talent.

The customer in this story walked up to a worker and simply asked him where ‘the stuff’ is. Naturally, the worker needed to ask for clarification, but that was a capital crime in the eyes of the customers.

Honestly, it is a wonder that retail stores can keep employees on staff at all based on the way customers treat them. Read through the full story below and see if you think that this worker handled the situation properly.

When a customer gets defensive when I ask for clarification I just had a customer came up to me and said “Can you show me where the “stuff” is at?”

What is he talking about?

(Does that sound vague to you?) and when I said “What “stuff”?” He got extremely annoyed and said to me aggressively “I’LL TELL YOU IF YOU JUST WAIT A MINUTE!”

Is this guy just looking to argue?

Like, wow dude, I wasn’t trying to be mean but it’s not my fault that you failed to provide more info or specify a particular item, so I made my point in asking what stuff, as I was honest. There’s plenty of “stuff” we have here at the store, so no need to act like I wasted your time when I’m simply trying to help you avoid choosing the incorrect items.

They don’t get paid enough to read minds.

That incident caught me off guard because they expect us retail workers to be mind readers. Doesn’t work that way. But thankfully most customers aren’t like that.

That is one of the challenges with working retail. You really never know if a customer is going to be nice or crazy.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Check out what the people in the comments had to say about this story.

This customer was confidently wrong.

Wow, this guy knows his stuff.

Come on, why didn’t he understand?

I love this answer.

This would have been a great answer.

You have to wonder if this guy came into the store looking for conflict. Surely he knew that there was no way that the employee would know what he is talking about? Some people are just never happy.

I can’t imagine how frustrating it would be to have to work with customers like this on a daily basis. Retail workers deserve more money for putting up with this type of thing.