‘Where’s My Change?’: Customer Stunned After Waitress Decides to Keep the Balance as a Tip

Imagine working at a restaurant, and a customer pays you cash for their order including exact change but a few dollars extra. Would you assume the extra few dollars were intended to be your tip, or would you give the money back to the customer as their change?

In this story, one customer is in this situation, and they are pretty annoyed that the waitress assumed incorrectly.

Let’s read all about it.

Assume the money is your tip? Let me correct you So I’m at a restaurant with my mom and our server is this young girl. I assume she hasnt been working for too long because she’s unecessarily overly nice like complimenting every single little thing I wore and constantly holding conversations with a baby in the booth behind ours. She made quite a few small, but annoying mistakes like bringing the wrong hot sauce, forgetting food items, and even getting those items wrong. Whatever.

It was time to pay the bill.

The bill comes to $25.08. I pay $30.08 (bc I like to give cents under .50 exact). She comes by, picks everything up and says thank you. Mom and I stay waiting for the change for about 15 minutes even though she’s attending tables around us. She never came by.

It’s never a good idea to assume.

When did it become acceptable to ASSUME money given is yours? Why would you ASSUME that even $5 are yours? Maybe that’s what I would’ve left, but bc it’s MY choice, not yours. I called her to the table and simply asked, “Could I have my change now?” She apologized saying she thought it was her tip bc I left exact change. Like, no. I left her only $3 instead.

Okay, I think I misread it at first, because I thought she was saying that the bill was $25.08 and she paid $30.08, meaning that the extra $5 was the tip. While the server shouldn’t have assumed the extra money was her tip, I can understand the misunderstanding.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hiring manager who is shocked by an applicant’s entitled attitude about working full time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I feel bad for the waitress too.

Another person thinks there was no reason to get revenge.

This person would’ve assumed it was a tip too.

One sentence could clear up this misunderstanding.

But this person thinks OP wasn’t hard enough on the waitress.

Assuming can really backfire.