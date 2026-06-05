Woman Calls Sister Spoiled for Living Rent-Free in Their Mother’s House for Years

Some people just don’t get it, do they…?

And, on top of that, some folks are so entitled that they think the world revolves around them.

Dealing with people like that can be a really tough task.

The person who wrote the following story knows all about that and their sister is quite a piece of work.

For some reason, her sister thinks she deserves to get their mom’s home…but she’s got another thing coming!

Read on and see what they had to say about what’s going on.

AITA for telling my sister she is being spoiled brat and obviously mom isn’t giving her a house no matter how much work she put into it? “My sister is mad at me so I figured I should come here for some opinions. Also we can’t afford this house, it is probably over half a million. My mom owns a house that she got went her own parents passed away. She got the house in 2019 and she can’t stand this house. Covid happened so selling the house got put on hold and she had to pay everything on it.

There’s a lot going on with this family…

She was going to sell it in 2022 but my sister needed a place to stay. She just got out of a divorce, no degree and needed help. So my mom allowed her to live there while she went back to school. My sister is now graduated and has a stable job as a nurse. The whole time my mom was paying for the house. My sister didn’t pay rent. My mom doesn’t visit the house, she can’t stand it. She has made it so clear she is excited to sell it for years. My sister has been renovating the house, I thought mom knew about this but she didn’t apparently. Anyways, to the main issue.

Here comes a bombshell!

Mom is selling the house and she told my sister she needs to be out by Christmas. My sister didn’t take it well. She came ranting to me about the situation and said she deserved the house since she put so much work into it. I snorted and she asked what the hell that was and I told her she was being a spoiled brat. She got free housing for 4 years and mom made it so clear she was going to sell it. We got into an argument and she is mad I sided with mom. I said it was stupid for her to even think she was going to get a free house. Thats not how it works.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this individual made a good point.

It can be hard to get through to some people…

And that’s an understatement!

This woman’s sister thinks it’s all about her…but she’s got another thing coming!

Let’s be honest, her sister sounds pretty clueless…