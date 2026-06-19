Woman Caught in Awkward Dilemma After Neighbor’s Boyfriend Ruined Their Peaceful Complex

Imagine signing a lease on an apartment where one of the rules was no smoking. If you’re not a smoker, you’d probably love that rule, but if you are a smoker, you should look for another place to leave instead of breaking the rules.

What would you do if a neighbor broke the no smoking rules? Would you live with it or tell the landlord?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s thinking about telling the landlord. It’s gotten to the point where her kids can’t even play outside.

I think she should tell the landlord, but keep reading to see if you agree. She seems pretty hesitant.

WIBTAH if I complained to my landlord about my neighbor’s boyfriend? Basically my downstairs neighbor has what I’m assuming is a new boyfriend that moved in about a month ago. The woman who’s lived in the apartment I’ve had no issue with, she would occasionally have a cigarette on her balcony late at night for about 5 minutes then would go in, weed on the weekends. Not a big deal I can ignore someone enjoying a smoke late at night. She had otherwise been quiet and courteous.

The neighbor’s boyfriend is the problem.

Her new boyfriend on the other hand smokes CONSTANTLY, and mostly weed. I honestly hate it. The smell absolutely reeks, it’s fall and the weather is beautiful and I can’t even leave my windows open to ease off on power usage without the smoke stench getting EVERYWHERE in my apartment, and he doesn’t just smoke once a day like she does, he’s down there once every 3-4 hours smoking. It’d be one thing if it was just me but now even my kids are coming to me asking what that stink is and that it’s bothering their throats and eyes (it especially bothers my son as he is autistic and has loads of sensory issues).

The rules at her apartment complex are on her side.

The community I live in is a 100% non-smoking luxury apartment complex that I pay a lot of money for specifically so I have a little more power against problem neighbors (Quiet/Non-disturbance day-round rules, no noxious odors etc) to try and avoid issues for my son while I try and save up for a house, so I know my landlords would listen and respond if I sent in the complaint. My quandary is I truly had no quarrel with my neighbor before this boyfriend and his weed habits, and I don’t want to disrupt someone’s life if this is just me being a fussy busybody. BUT on the other hand the rules specifically say no smoking and noxious odors and they knew it was a 100% smoke-free building when they signed their lease and now it’s bothering my kids. So yeah, WIBTAH if I complain about the boyfriend to property management over his frequent smoking?

The boyfriend is clearly the problem and breaking the rules, but maybe it would be worth talking to the neighbor before complaining. Although, if she does that, then the neighbor will know who complained if she ends up telling the landlord anyway.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

I completely agree with this comment. They’re breaking the rules.

Another person would go to the landlord.

A smoker weighs in.

Everyone thinks she should tell the landlord.

It’s a non-smoking building. They’re smoking. That’s a problem. Clearly, they’re breaking the rules, and the landlord deserves to know. I’m sure she’s not the only neighbor that’s upset about smelling smoke.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.