Hotel Night Auditor Steps Up for Heartbroken Guest With Nowhere Else to Go

No matter how awful your day is, chances are, there’s always someone who has it a little bit worse.

So when one night auditor learned that a woman checking in had just survived a house fire, the auditor went all out to provide the best possible stay.

Keep reading for the full story.

Sometimes this job makes you wanna bawl 😭 So I’ve only been in since 11pm — yay, night audit! My coworker before me tells me there’s a guy coming in and he’s paying for his neighbor.

But quickly, things get a bit more complicated.

Okay, no biggie — things like that happen all the time. I check the reservation and find out the neighbor had a fire in her house. Not long after, they come in and I get everything squared away. I inform her of all the regular stuff and tell her that if she needs anything, come see me — I’ll be here.

Soon, more problems come up.

A little bit later she comes down for ice because the ice machine isn’t working. Instead of making her traipse around, I go get it from the back. She tells me that her neighbor who paid for her room — she hardly knows him other than just a “hi” here and there type of deal. I tell her there are good people out there. I ask her to hang on a minute before she leaves and hand her a goody bag that we usually give out to VIP guests. After a bit, she comes back through to go sit outside and have a smoke.

There was a problem with the smoke detector.

When she comes back in, she tells me that she was cleaning her bathroom with music going, and next thing she knows, her smoke detector is going off. She makes her way to the kitchen and the oil she had on the stove to fry some fish is on fire — a couple of feet high — and it ruined the bottom of her cabinets and some dishes and other things.

This is going to cost her big time.

The worst part is she has no insurance. As she leaves, I inform her that if she needs anything whatsoever, please do not hesitate to ask me. I feel so bad for her — I just want to hug her!

Sounds like this woman is having an absolutely terrible day.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

What did Reddit think?

This user wasn’t feeling nearly as compassionate.

This user can’t help but think of everything that could have prevented this.

This sounds like the absolute perfect storm.

House fires are nothing to play around about.

This employee had the heart to try and make things a little better.