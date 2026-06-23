Her New Friend Refuses to Clean Up in Public Restrooms — She Decided to Show Her Exactly How That Feels
People reveal a lot about themselves through the little things.
In this story, a woman discovered that during a double date with a new friend and her boyfriend.
While the two women were in a restaurant restroom, she noticed her friend walk out of the stall without flushing.
When she asked about it, the friend explained that she didn’t care because it wasn’t her bathroom and someone else would clean it.
Well, that answer stuck with her for the rest of the evening. And before the night ended, she decided to give her friend a taste of her own logic.
Read on to see how it all went down.
Bathroom cleaning revenge
One night, my husband and I went on a double date with a new friend and her boyfriend.
Her and I went to the restroom, and I noticed she didn’t flush before leaving her stall.
When I asked why, she said it’s not her bathroom, so she doesn’t have to worry about cleaning it.
The woman didn’t see this coming.
After dinner, the four of us went back to her place to hang out for a bit.
While there, I made as big a mess in her bathroom as possible. I didn’t flush the toilet, left toilet paper on the floor, splashed water on her mirror, and me and my husband left.
She called me later that night and asked me about the mess in the bathroom.
I repeated her words from earlier that night to her, and hung up. Needless to say, we are not friends anymore.
Wow! Most people would’ve just let it go.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.
Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about this.
Not sure who Jimmy Car is but it was pretty funny.
According to this person, she’s an MVP.
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It does seem rather petty, though.
That’s what friends do.
This friendship probably wasn’t going to last very long.
The fact is that most people don’t appreciate that level of entitlement, especially when it comes to basic courtesy.
After all, the friend openly admitted that she didn’t care about the mess she left behind because someone else had to deal with it.
That attitude tends to create problems wherever it goes, and sooner or later people stop wanting to be around it.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.
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