Woman Expects a Man to Move After He Blocks an Empty Train Seat, but He Gets Angry and Lectures Her About Manners Instead

Good manners only seem to matter to some people when they’re the ones demanding them.

This woman found herself questioning that during a train ride in Rome after she encountered a man taking up two seats while other passengers boarded.

Even after another passenger sat down beside him, he continued spreading out and blocking access to the remaining seat.

When she finally sat down, he acted as though she had done something wrong by expecting him to make room.

That quickly turned a simple train ride into an argument about courtesy and who should have apologized to whom.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for calling out a guy manspreading on the train? I got on a train in Rome, and this man was sitting between two seats. When I got on, there were two seats free. A lady sat down and he didn’t move. I stood there in between them waiting for him to move. I was waiting for him to give way, then he moved after about 5 seconds. When I sat down, he stared me down. I asked him, is there a problem?

She told him exactly what she thought.

He rolled his eyes and said I could have asked politely. He said that’s basic etiquette. I said, “You were manspreading, and you want me to beg for a seat? Basic etiquette dictates you move when people get on the train and you give way if you’re sitting on two seats.” Maybe I was getting defensive, but as an Asian woman, perhaps he thought I would just stay quiet. Then, my friends started asking questions and I explained. But I was getting agitated at this point. And then he put on his earbuds and left.

Now, her partner is acting like she did something wrong.

My partner sat down next to me and said I could have asked first. I said, I didn’t because I expected him to move, as most decent people do. If he hadn’t moved in 10 seconds, then I would have asked. I didn’t ask immediately because I really thought he would give way. But when I sat down, he stared me down as if I was misbehaving. And now my partner is telling me off as though I was wrong. I feel bad for causing a small scene on the train. But at the same time, I feel as though this is a classic example of people misbehaving, and it’s the woman’s job to still always be polite. He stared me down first for expecting to be given an empty seat on the train. Should I have asked? Isn’t this automatic behavior or basic train etiquette? AITA?

Yikes! This sounds like an unnecessary mess.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hiring manager who is shocked by an applicant’s entitled attitude about working full time.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

Here’s someone who doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

This person wants her to call people out every time.

It does sound like common sense.

He sure did.

If you’re occupying two seats while people are boarding the train, you need to move.

Most people understand that without being asked.

It’s funny how the man created the situation, but then acted offended when someone expected him to show a little consideration for the people around him.

People shouldn’t have to ask permission to use a seat that someone else is unnecessarily blocking.