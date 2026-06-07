June 7, 2026 at 7:35 pm

Woman Gifted Her Pregnant Sibling Parenting Books Out of Excitement, but It Was Taken as an Insult and Sparked Ongoing Drama

by Benjamin Cottrell

pregnant woman holding a stack of gifts

Pexels/Reddit

Good intentions and bad timing have a long history of creating drama that you end up hearing about for years after.

A woman who learned her sister was pregnant channeled her excitement into a thoughtful book haul of parenting titles to prepare for the baby on the way.

What she didn’t realize was that her sister would spend the next two months treating it as a personal attack on her future parenting abilities.

The woman was confounded by this. She thought she was celebrating, but her sister heard something else entirely.

Two months later, the conversation is still happening and she doesn’t know how to make it stop.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA (27f) for giving my sister (34f) a few parenting books?

It’s been about two months since this incident occurred, but I’m getting beyond sick of hearing about it.

My sister is 5 months along in her pregnancy.

She was over the moon for her sister and she wanted to support any way she could.

When she first told us, about two months ago, I was extremely excited.

My sister and I are not close, but we’ve always used books as the go-to gifts between us.

So she figured a book was the appropriate gift for this occasion too.

So I went out and bought a few parenting books as well as some toddler books for the nibling when she first told us.

I had absolutely no idea these gifts would go down like a lead balloon with my sister, and she’d still be bringing it up months later.

Apparently, her sister was mortally offended by this gift.

She’s said that “I’ve proven that I don’t respect her judgment” and that “I was just waiting to tell her how badly she’s going to screw up being a mom.”

I took the parenting books back and gave them to other friends or kept them for myself.

Now the woman is second-guessing herself.

I try not to let her comments bother me because she’s always melodramatic, but a few friends said that they wouldn’t have taken it well when they first became parents.

So AITA?

This seems a bit like an overreaction.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe her pregnancy has more to do with her reaction than she’s letting on.

Screenshot 2026 05 29 at 11.40.52 AM Woman Gifted Her Pregnant Sibling Parenting Books Out of Excitement, but It Was Taken as an Insult and Sparked Ongoing Drama

Many other expectant parents would have considered this a wonderful gift.

Screenshot 2026 05 29 at 11.41.19 AM Woman Gifted Her Pregnant Sibling Parenting Books Out of Excitement, but It Was Taken as an Insult and Sparked Ongoing Drama

Who said parenting books are only for kids?

Screenshot 2026 05 29 at 11.41.42 AM Woman Gifted Her Pregnant Sibling Parenting Books Out of Excitement, but It Was Taken as an Insult and Sparked Ongoing Drama

Pregnant or not, her sister was being a jerk.

Screenshot 2026 05 29 at 11.42.23 AM Woman Gifted Her Pregnant Sibling Parenting Books Out of Excitement, but It Was Taken as an Insult and Sparked Ongoing Drama

This woman had every right to believe this was a great idea. She had already developed a book-giving tradition, so why should this occasion be any different?

One redditor said it best: it may just be that hormones and anxiety are to blame here. After all, giving birth and parenting are two very personal topics. Moving forward, maybe it’s better to just let her sister deal with them on her own terms.

Even still, her good intentions didn’t deserve to be squashed like this.

This won’t be the last time she gives a gift to her sister, and next time, she’ll be holding her breath for the reaction.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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