Husband Blames Wife After Refusing Movie Invite From Her Book Club

Finding movies and television shows that you and your partner both like equally can be an incredible challenge. This struggle can also extend to friend groups and families as well. This is especially true in this day and age of streaming where the amount of options feels seemingly endless.

What would you do if you invited your partner to see a movie with you, but they said they didn’t want to go? Would you accept their answer, or would you explain in more detail to try to convince them to join you?

In this story, one woman recently shared her husband’s bizarre reaction to a silly situation like this. Here are all the details.

AITAH because I didn’t explain to my husband what the movie was about?

My book club was reading Project Hail Mary and decided we would go to the theatre to see the movie.

We invited spouses – some came, my husband did not.

Not all movies are for everyone.

Now he saw the trailers and some scenes from the movie and asked why I didn’t tell him what it was about.

I replied that I told him when I invited him that it was science fiction written by the same author who wrote the Martian, a movie he saw and liked.

He said that he wasn’t paying attention to me and thought it was going to be a chick flick and that I should have explained better.

Uh, has this guy never heard of Google?

I thought I was pretty clear.

I am a little irritated that he admitted he tuned out. He is irritated that I didn’t make him listen.

So who is TA here?

These people are either newlyweds or have been together for an eternity.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.

Let’s see what the good folks of Reddit had to say about this one.

The comments section was absolutely baffled.



This person felt the husband was a total deadbeat.



Others jumped straight to the important questions.



Another person pointed out the bigger issue at hand.



Though someone else shared their own, positive experience.



You snooze? You lose, babe.