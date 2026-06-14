Sisters Wanted to Go to a Movie Premiere. Brother Wouldn’t Help. They Got Revenge With a Jar of Vaseline.

Imagine working for a company where you get invited to a movie premiere! How fun! It would be exciting to get dressed up and enjoy all the hoopla that goes along with launching a new film.

That’s exactly what the woman in this story experienced, and she decided to invite her sister to join her as a plus one. The only problem was that they were both short on cash and wanted to make sure they had enough money for tips, which is very considerate of them since the whole event was free.

That’s where the problem comes in. Their brother said one thing but did another, and apparently didn’t expect any consequences.

He was wrong.

I don’t blame these sisters for what they did, but their actions and attitudes definitely show that they have a special bond.

Keep reading for all the details and to see their dad’s reaction to the whole ordeal.

Brother agrees to lend his younger sisters money. Regrets ghosting them when he leaves in the morning. Years ago, l went through a breakup, moved back to my hometown, got a new job and life was great. Through my new job, I and a guest were invited to a local movie premiere sponsored by a vodka brand. However, due to relocating, things were tight until my next paycheck. I invited my sister as my plus one. She had started a family and it was rare for her to be able to go out. While everything was free, I couldn’t possibly go without cash to tip, nor ask that of a guest I invited!

They hoped their brother would help.

We called our brother, the oldest, and asked if we can borrow money to attend. He’s 10 yrs my senior and well-off financially. He said it wasn’t a problem and to come pick it up. I told him we were leaving now to make the 10 minute drive. We drove straight there to find all his lights out and doors locked. We called, knocked at both the front and back door—he completely ignored us.

But their dad helped them out instead.

We went up to my dad’s apartment and explained the situation. Dad gave me cash, enough to cover both of us. I asked to use his bathroom before we left. Not before I grabbed a large jar of Vaseline from a cabinet!

They knew just what to do.

My sister and I have always had an unspoken understanding. We stopped by the garage where my brothers car was parked. I didn’t say a word, just looked at my sister and handed her the jar with the thick, greasy, goopy petroleum jelly. She took a huge handful and put it under the handles of his car doors.

This sounds like a fun event.

We had an absolute blast at the event! Vodka cocktails on tap, food, music and dancing before & after the movie. The next day I got an email to check the vodka brands website—it opened to a picture of me holding a pillow with the brand’s logo on it. I emailed my brother the link to the website.

Their brother knew what they did.

My sis and I each got a phone call right after with my brother screaming accusations. I said “I would never do such a thing!” My sister said “I could never come up with such an idea!” My 35 old brother called our dad to tattle! Instead, he was told he was a jerk and he’s lucky we didn’t let the air out of his tires too!

I love that their dad was on their side.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person calls it “natural” consequences.

Vegemite is such an Australian thing.

I think the father is awesome, too.

A mechanic weighs in.

Why would the brother say they could borrow money when he didn’t actually intend to let them borrow any money? It would’ve been so much less drama if he had just said “no” over the phone instead of letting them drive to his house just to mess with them. It’s like he was getting revenge on them for something by letting them waste their time. Obviously, he deserved payback for that.

I’m glad the dad was on their side, and it’s really cool that they not only had fun at the event but that OP ended up on the Vodka company’s website. This is probably an experience she’ll look on fondly forever…except for the annoying brother part.

It was also really nice of her to invite her sister to attend the event with her. I can definitely see why she didn’t invite her brother! Hopefully, he learned his lesson.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.