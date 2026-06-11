Woman Excited for Wedding, but Upset Her Father Isn’t Supportive of Her Marriage or Dress

Getting married is a really big deal, and finding the person you want to spend the rest of your life with is truly an amazing thing. When you know marriage is the right move, wouldn’t it be great if the people you care about the most were excited for you or at least supportive?

Imagine getting engaged, but your dad is hesitant to be supportive of the marriage. And this isn’t a new relationship either. You’ve literally been living together happily for several years. You know marriage is going to be great!

The woman in this story is in this exact situation. It’s the second marriage for both her and her husband-to-be, but they’ve known each other since they were teenagers. She’s really excited about her wedding, but her dad keeps saying the wrong thing when she tries to share her joy with him.

Keep reading for all the details.

My Dad doesn’t support my future marriage! My FH (41) and I (39) have been best friends since we were 15. We have spent most of our lives together. We went to Prom and we were in each other’s wedding party when we were in our 20’s. My Dad actually married my FH and his ex-wife because my FH felt closeness to my father. After nearly a decade we split up with our significant others and through comforting each other realized that we wanted the same things in life.

Her dad was hesitant.

Fast forward to living together for three years in bliss and my FH asked my Dad for my hand in marriage which was met with a response of “I will have to think about it and get back to you”. Then my FH went to my Dad’s house to talk over his concerns and he was told that his intentions may not be in the right place and that they feel like he is out for my money. Never mind we make similar salaries and both do well for ourselves. Ultimately they provided their blessing.

I can understand that this would be hurtful.

As my FH and I share everything it really hurt that my Dad was not onboard. We live 1 mile from my Dad and his wife and would invite them over for dinner to include them in our lives. It just feels like they can never say anything supportive.

Her dad really isn’t very supportive at all.

Today I found my dream dress and wanted to share with my Dad. I had told him to keep in mind that the dress was not my size and that I ordered a dress two sizes bigger on the advice of the wedding shop. He asked why would I do that and told me I should aspire to be two sizes smaller. (Note: I wear a size 6 in regular clothes) He then said my dress was gorgeous but not for a wedding in Hawaii. This is the real kicker…. He said my FH and I have known each other forever and having an elaborate wedding isn’t going to make our relationship any better!

Why can’t he just be happy for her?

My relationship with my FH is amazing but my Dad refuses to accept that I have found true happiness. This saddens me that I cannot share in my excitement with one of the most important people on my life.

How annoying! I’d be frustrated too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks she needs to stop hoping for her dad’s approval.

Yes, I think that’s what that means.

This person offers some sympathy.

Another person offers congratulations.

Her dad may not understand how his reaction is making her feel. She is experiencing a very exciting time of life, and her dad’s lack of support is completely taking away from that experience instead of adding to it.

I agree with the comments saying that she needs to stop looking to her dad for support. It’s sad that that’s the case, but he clearly doesn’t seem to be happy for her. She needs to find someone else to talk to who will be more supportive and excited for her. It’s too bad that person can’t be her dad, but talking to him only seems to be bringing her down.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.