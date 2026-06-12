Woman Is Frustrated Because Her Creepy Neighbor Keeps Spying on Her, but Police Refuse to Act

Creepy neighbors seem to be all the rage these days!

And that’s not a good thing…

The woman who wrote this story refers to the guy who’s bothering her as “the town creep”…and that’s never a good thing.

These stories seem to keep popping up again and again, and that’s pretty scary!

Is it because our society is becoming more depraved, or are we just more aware of it now because of social media?

I guess time will tell…

Check out what this woman had to say about her creepy neighbor who just won’t leave her alone.

My neighbor is a peeping creep. How do I keep his eyes and cameras out of my house? “I live across the street from the town creep. Multiple neighbors have restraining orders against him as he was found breaking into homes to snoop, and was recording people using the toilet through their windows.

Some people are just plain CRAZY.

He has cameras installed all over his property, and if anything is happening on the block he will literally *run* outside and hold his phone up and record. One day he got my phone number from another neighbor and started blowing up my phone, telling me the second my mail arrived, if the meter reader stepped foot on the property, if a package got delivered, etc. Then he started texting things that weren’t actually happening and asking intrusive questions, such as saying that some city workers broke the water line on my property and I wouldn’t have water anymore, or asking me if I think he’s attractive (I flat out said no and told him not to ask me about things like that ever again).

Okay, this guy is pretty scary.

I told him not to contact me unless there was an emergency of some kind, so he started showing up on my doorstep and texting me “meet me at your mailbox” or “come talk to me it’s important”, but would then just ask me how I’m doing and why I hadn’t gone to work on Monday that week, or if I got the package that was delivered on Wednesday. I stopped responding to him and started ignoring him. When he continued to show up at my door, I texted him to go away and not bother me anymore.

It seems that he can and will find any excuse to text her.

He then started harassing me about my trash bins, texting me as soon as the garbage was picked up that I needed to come collect my bins, and literally would not stop until I pulled them back up the driveway.

Considering I work 50 hours a week, some days it’s going to take 12 hours for me to get to the bins, and he would text me repeatedly throughout that day. I told him to knock it off and mind his own business, but he persisted.

Here’s some context about her house.

My house is shotgun style with large, lead-pane windows that don’t open. I have no AC. If I want any sort of ventilation or breeze, I have to open both the front and back doors. I keep the screen doors closed, but there’s no other way to keep cool and have fresh air. I’m boring, y’all. I don’t do anything on my days off other than dissociate via YouTube, nap and snack. I assumed I was too boring to be of interests to literally anyone. Too bad I was wrong!

It sounds like this dude could potentially be dangerous.

One day I was chilling on my couch in my living room and happened to glance up and out my front door. Across the street stood the jerk himself, holding up his phone and recording me, talking to himself like a lunatic. I was sitting on my couch, fully dressed and covered, dying slowly of heatstroke and playing on my phone. There was nothing fun or salacious happening, and yet, there he was, deep in my business. I immediately texted him and asked him if he was seriously recording me?!?

He didn’t deny it.

He didn’t answer and just hurried inside his house, slammed the front door, and then texted back that I should be careful about what’s visible to public view. I told him to never contact me again, never step foot on my property again, and to stay the hell away from me. I put up frost panels in my windows so he can’t see into them, but I don’t know what to do about my doors. If I don’t keep them both open, it becomes dangerously hot and suffocating in my house.

This just keeps getting weirder…

I haven’t caught him recording me again, but I have caught him looking into my house from his front porch. Is there some product I’m missing that would make it impossible to see into my screen door without losing the breeze and air? I hate that I can’t just exist in my own space, but AC units are useless without a functioning window, and I feel claustrophobic and damp when the house is locked up.

The police aren’t helpful at all.

I went to the police to ask about what could be done, but the thing is, he is obviously mentally…off. There’s characteristics of a developmental delay or other impediment present. As a result, the police won’t prosecute him or even go speak to him on my behalf because “he doesn’t know any better”. That is complete and utter nonsense.

He absolutely does know better.

She needs advice.

He works. He owns a home. He lives independently. He’s just gross and nobody will do anything about it because they don’t want to be seen picking on the “special“ guy. They told me I could pay $350 to file for a restraining order, but he’s allowed to view and record anything he can see from the road or from his cameras. Help. Any ideas on how to preserve privacy while still getting that life saving breeze? I can’t stand this.”

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Readers on Reddit shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Is this situation infuriating, or what?

You can say that again!

Nobody wants to deal with a creep like this because, besides being annoying, it’s potentially dangerous.

She needs to get a restraining order against this guy immediately!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.