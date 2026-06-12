‘They Won’t Help Me’: Woman Left Unprotected After Police Repeatedly Fail to Act on Neighbor Harassment

Here we go again, folks…

It’s yet another story about someone having to deal with a neighbor FROM HELL.

And this one has quite a few twists and turns!

Imagine having to deal with terrible neighbors…and then having them turn the tables on you and call the cops.

Yeah, you can see why anyone would be upset about that.

Take a look at what the woman who wrote this story had to say about the awful experiences she’s had with her neighbors…and, to be honest, the cops in this story aren’t much better.

Read on, and get all the details below.

Neighbors called cops on ME. I am a young woman who lives alone. I have some Ring battery cameras (they suck). The neighbor from hell lives at the end of the street, there is maybe half an acre between my house and theirs, and they have a few small homes and at least one trailer on their property. Two years ago, the neighbor started a construction business at the dead end street of our residential-zoned little neighborhood. He then hired some guys who also live on the property.

This sounds pretty obnoxious, don’t you think?

Anyway… 2024, they also began to blast loud bass music throughout the night that is so loud inside my house and my entire property, often causing me to miss work and living with sleep deprivation. I went down there several times to try and talk to them neighbor to neighbor, but it only got worse. I then called non emergency, but it was hit or miss with whichever deputy showed… In October 2025, a deputy said he would shut it down for good, and residential properties cannot be blast music after 11 PM. After the deputy left, I was on my deck, and they shot off several rounds.

This is seriously scary stuff.

For months after that, the men would follow me in their trucks, try to intimidate me by sitting in front of my house and flashing their lights while I walked inside. Spat toward me as they drove by, threw stuff at my cars, and they would turn their music on/up every time I’d go outside on my property/gardens or arrive home, and every single night for several months. I had a recent experience while I was weed whacking (quiet battery powered/electric) in my gardens early evening, and someone would turn the music on every time the weed whacker was idle, then off when I’d power it up. This went on the entire hour, and I finally gave up and went inside without finishing.

But there are more problems.

They also floor it and speed past up and down the little street in front of my house, and slow down when they pass my property. Sometimes, several of them would drive past, slowly back up, and speed up again. I went in to the station and briefly described what was experiencing to a deputy, and he told me to just call when it happens.

It sounds like the cops weren’t taking this too seriously.

When the music happened again, I called non emergency and a young deputy showed up and told me “if I tell them to turn it down then I’ll have to tell everyone playing music to turn it down”, also that there are no laws with how late or loud someone should play music (opposite of what every other deputy told me). He also told me to “get a restraining order if they are rally doing it intentionally.” After that, I was too scared to call again because it’s honestly embarrassing, and worried doing so would only make them retaliate more. A few weeks ago, the owner of the property came up on me at the property line while I was weed whacking, and started screaming at me, saying I was calling code enforcement, and that I am mean and how he doesn’t care about anyone in the neighborhood.

He actually seemed to get it.

I told him I didn’t call code enforcement, and that I just want peace from the music, and how my entire life has unraveled and I’m suffering, and I cried. He then SEEMED like he softened up and said, “WELL, if you have a problem again come down and talk to me.” For three weeks, everything was better, and I was starting to feel normal again, and doing better at work.

Some people just can’t help themselves…

However, after Memorial Day weekend, it started again… the entire work week, stupid loud repetitive bass in every room of my house. 10 PM Tuesday, it began right after I went outside to turn off the sprinkler to my gardens. I went out my basement to my back yard to hear how loud it is (the terrain makes it go up and into my house, and they’re at the bottom), and I saw someone with a flash light at the property line quickly walking/running back down to their houses. I wrote it off and went inside.

She tried talking to the neighbors.

I couldn’t take the bass anymore, so I walked down the public street to talk to them about the music. It was one guy in a trailer with a big speaker outside, and he was obviously high on something. I tried several times to tell him it’s a work night and I need to sleep, and I said please and tried to sound as nice and respectful as possible. There was a big language barrier, but he eventually seemed to understand and said I’m sorry, okay. Just as I was about to walk away, he pulled out the translator on his phone and asked me if he could have some of my chickens that make eggs… I thought that was so weird, and it made me think he was the person near my property earlier. I’ve also noticed chickens and eggs musing occasionally for months now, but I figure it could just be a predatory animal.

These people sound crazy!

I said yeah, we can talk about it tomorrow. I walk up the street and go inside my house. As I’m getting ready for bed, cops knock on my door… they said the neighbor called said I was trespassing on their property with a flashlight. It was that young cop from last time with some other new guy, who both acted like I’m some crazy dramatic woman and didn’t seem to believe me, but they believed the jerk neighbor. I even told them that I have proof I walked on the street, as my cameras caught me going down, and I recorded with my phone.. they also told me there is no cut off for music, etc.

This is obviously causing her a lot of issues.

Anyway, this sucks, and I don’t know what to do, as my entire body has been affected negatively by the years of repetitive thumping in my house and harassment. I have no desire to garden or do anything outside on my property. I don’t want to go home after work, and I’m not passionate about anything anymore. I am ridden with anxiety and anger daily, which is affecting my health.

She’s not sure what to do.

I wish I could find a way to keep the bass out of my home, and I thought about filing for a restraining order, but I’m not sure if my videos and logs will be enough to prove they’re doing this intentionally. I really just wanted to handle this civilly and legally, but I’m now considering giving them a taste of their own medicine, but I don’t know how. I have two years of date and time logs and videos.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Readers on Reddit shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And another Reddit user offered some advice.

It’s a real blood-boiler when you hear stories like this, don’t you think?

It’s bad enough to hear about someone who has to navigate dealing with bad neighbors, but to hear that the cops aren’t doing anything about something like this makes it even worse.

We hope she stays safe dealing with these lunatics…

She’s stuck in a potentially dangerous situation…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.