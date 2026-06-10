Woman Left Completely Stranded After Best Friend Instantly Ghosts Her for Boyfriend at Fair

Few things feel more awkward than showing up excited to spend time with a friend, only to realize you’re basically serving as background scenery.

This woman met up with her best friend at a local fair after a busy day, looking forward to catching up and spending the evening together. At first, everything seemed fine. Then her friend’s boyfriend and several acquaintances arrived, and the dynamic shifted almost immediately.

According to OP, the conversation became centered entirely around a club they all belonged to, leaving her with little to contribute. As the group settled into their own discussion, she found herself increasingly excluded—literally standing on the outside while everyone else talked among themselves.

After about 30 uncomfortable minutes, she decided she’d had enough. Rather than continue feeling invisible, she told her friend she was going to find someone else to spend time with. What happened next has left her wondering whether she overreacted—or finally stood up for herself.

AITAH for leaving my friend at a fair to go to someone else? Yesterday, I met up with my best friend from school at a fair; she’d been there all day, but I had things to do and couldn’t arrive until the evening. At first, we chatted, but once her boyfriend and some acquaintances showed up, she stopped interacting with me and focused entirely on the others. I couldn’t really join the conversation because it was exclusively about the club they all belong to.

No fair.

As the conversation went on, everyone turned away from me, leaving me standing there practically alone. After half an hour, I got fed up with just standing around awkwardly, so I told her I was going to find another friend because I felt left out. She replied that I could have just said something and that it was a shame I didn’t feel comfortable around her group.

Really??

I left after that, though I spent an hour unsuccessfully looking for my other friend before finally finding her. Later that evening, I texted her hoping she’d had a nice rest of the night and got home safely. She didn’t reply until this afternoon, saying she was sorry I hadn’t felt comfortable with them. She had been really angry that night because I just walked off, so I have no idea if the apology was sincere.

Seems suspicious.

Now I don’t know how to handle this; she’s done things like this before, but she always gets in a bad mood if I complain, claiming my behavior ruins the good vibe. I guess she really doesn’t get why I was upset even though I tried to explain it to her but maybe I was a little too emotional for her to rake me seriously because I really looked forward to the evening and was pretty disappointed about how everything was going on. What do you guys think—was I the a****** for leaving in that situation, or how should I react?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Reddit largely sided with NTA, with many commenters saying OP handled the situation more maturely than most people would have. Instead of starting an argument, making a scene, or demanding attention, she simply communicated that she felt left out and removed herself from an uncomfortable situation.

Many readers felt the bigger issue was the pattern. Several pointed out that it’s understandable for people to mingle at a fair or spend time with multiple friends, but completely abandoning someone you specifically made plans with is different. The fact that OP mentioned this has happened before made commenters more sympathetic to her frustration.

A number of people also found the friend’s response telling. Rather than acknowledging how isolating the situation may have felt, she seemed more focused on how OP leaving affected the group’s mood. The overall consensus was that friendships require effort from both sides, and nobody should be expected to stand around feeling ignored just to avoid making things awkward.

This person agrees with OP.

This person says the friend is definitely the jerk.

And this person says she did what she needed to do, end of story.

If someone spends half an hour treating you like an extra in their evening, don’t be surprised when you leave the scene.