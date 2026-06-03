Woman Mistaken for Department Store Employee During Christmas Event, Then Gets Slapped by Customer
Busy holiday events can bring out some unexpected behavior.
In this story, a woman stopped by a department store during a Christmas tree unveiling.
Crowds were gathering, and the festive atmosphere had already drawn in plenty of people from nearby bars.
But a simple question from a group of women quickly turned into something far more surprising.
Read the full story below to find out more.
Christmas downtown
I worked downtown. I stopped by a big department store after work.
That night was to be the unveiling of the town Christmas tree.
This department store also unveiled its Christmas windows that night.
It was a big deal locally. There were a lot of people already gathering.
People were also hitting the bars.
This woman was mistaken for a department store worker.
Cue three tipsy seventy-something women around five feet tall.
They walked up and asked me where the department store café was.
I said I was sorry, I did not know.
One of the tipsy women slapped her.
One of them slapped me.
She said that I should not be working there if I did not even know where the café was.
I raised an eyebrow. I said, “I do not work here.”
Whoa! That’s completely uncalled for.
Those women made a pretty big assumption based on nothing at all.
Asking for directions is one thing, but getting angry when a stranger does not have the answer is another.
If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.
Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.
Indeed, right?
Here’s a petty revenge idea…
This one shares what they would do.
Finally, short and simple.
Nothing says holiday spirit like getting blamed for a job you don’t even have.
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