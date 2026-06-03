Woman Mistaken for Department Store Employee During Christmas Event, Then Gets Slapped by Customer

Busy holiday events can bring out some unexpected behavior.

In this story, a woman stopped by a department store during a Christmas tree unveiling.

Crowds were gathering, and the festive atmosphere had already drawn in plenty of people from nearby bars.

But a simple question from a group of women quickly turned into something far more surprising.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Christmas downtown I worked downtown. I stopped by a big department store after work. That night was to be the unveiling of the town Christmas tree. This department store also unveiled its Christmas windows that night. It was a big deal locally. There were a lot of people already gathering. People were also hitting the bars.

This woman was mistaken for a department store worker.

Cue three tipsy seventy-something women around five feet tall. They walked up and asked me where the department store café was. I said I was sorry, I did not know.

One of the tipsy women slapped her.

One of them slapped me. She said that I should not be working there if I did not even know where the café was. I raised an eyebrow. I said, “I do not work here.”

Whoa! That’s completely uncalled for.

Those women made a pretty big assumption based on nothing at all.

Asking for directions is one thing, but getting angry when a stranger does not have the answer is another.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Indeed, right?

Here’s a petty revenge idea…

This one shares what they would do.

Finally, short and simple.

Nothing says holiday spirit like getting blamed for a job you don’t even have.