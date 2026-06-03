June 3, 2026 at 3:48 am

Woman Mistaken for Department Store Employee During Christmas Event, Then Gets Slapped by Customer

by Heide Lazaro

Busy mall during Christmas season

Unsplash/Reddit

Busy holiday events can bring out some unexpected behavior.

In this story, a woman stopped by a department store during a Christmas tree unveiling.

Crowds were gathering, and the festive atmosphere had already drawn in plenty of people from nearby bars.

But a simple question from a group of women quickly turned into something far more surprising.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Christmas downtown

I worked downtown. I stopped by a big department store after work.

That night was to be the unveiling of the town Christmas tree.

This department store also unveiled its Christmas windows that night.

It was a big deal locally. There were a lot of people already gathering.

People were also hitting the bars.

This woman was mistaken for a department store worker.

Cue three tipsy seventy-something women around five feet tall.

They walked up and asked me where the department store café was.

I said I was sorry, I did not know.

One of the tipsy women slapped her.

One of them slapped me.

She said that I should not be working there if I did not even know where the café was.

I raised an eyebrow. I said, “I do not work here.”

Whoa! That’s completely uncalled for.

Those women made a pretty big assumption based on nothing at all.

Asking for directions is one thing, but getting angry when a stranger does not have the answer is another.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Indeed, right?

Screenshot 2026 06 02 at 9.29.09 PM Woman Mistaken for Department Store Employee During Christmas Event, Then Gets Slapped by Customer

Here’s a petty revenge idea…

Screenshot 2026 06 02 at 9.29.44 PM Woman Mistaken for Department Store Employee During Christmas Event, Then Gets Slapped by Customer

This one shares what they would do.

Screenshot 2026 06 02 at 9.29.59 PM Woman Mistaken for Department Store Employee During Christmas Event, Then Gets Slapped by Customer

Finally, short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 06 02 at 9.30.10 PM Woman Mistaken for Department Store Employee During Christmas Event, Then Gets Slapped by Customer

Nothing says holiday spirit like getting blamed for a job you don’t even have.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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