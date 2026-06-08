‘It’s Everyone’s Fault!’: Panicked Sibling Blames Family After Missing Crucial Job Interview

Setting a single alarm is free, and a 27-year-old should know that.

A woman who had told her sister multiple times that waking her up was not her job still agreed to try for an important morning interview.

But after she came down with a bad headache, she accidentally slept later than she meant to. So when her sister also overslept and botched the interview, things got real ugly real fast.

And much to her shock, her mother took her irresponsible sister‘s side in the debate.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for not waking my sister up before an important interview? My sister sleeps through alarms almost all the time, so I usually end up being the one to wake her up for work, class, appointments, etc. I’ve told her before that I don’t want to make it my responsibility to get another adult out of bed, but she always says I’m already awake anyway.

So when it came time for an important job opportunity, her sibling asked her yet again.

Last week she had an important interview and asked me to wake her up by 8 AM. I told her I’d try my best to do so. That morning I had a bad headache, took medicine, and accidentally fell back asleep.

That’s when disaster struck.

I woke up around 9:15 to her screaming at the top of her voice because she missed the interview. I apologized, but she blamed me for it, saying I knew how important it was and that she trusted me.

So she gets real with her sister.

I told her she’s 27 and responsible for waking herself up. Now she doesn’t want to talk to me, and my mom says I should’ve taken it more seriously since it was important. Honestly, I never wanted this responsibility in the first place.

Mom isn’t winning any parenting awards anytime soon.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hiring manager who is shocked by an applicant’s entitled attitude about working full time.

What did Reddit think?

Her sister giving her the silent treatment could be a blessing depending on how you look at it.

This user tells it like it is.

Adults get themselves out of bed on their own.

What her sister really needs is some tough love.

A missed job interview is a frustrating thing, but when you blame a sick person for it when you are 27 and own a phone with an alarm function, you have to look inward.

Her sibling should have known that she was never on board with this plan, and only said yes because she was worn down.

When you get into your late 20s, you have to develop your priorities, and if her sibling can’t even manage that for the interview, it’s probably a good sign she wouldn’t have succeeded in the job anyway.

Being a good sibling doesn’t mean being someone’s human alarm clock indefinitely.