Woman Reaches Breaking Point With Defiant Neighbor Who Refuses to Stop Parking on Her Land

If you give some folks an inch, they’ll take a mile…

You’ve probably heard someone in your life say that before, and with good reason…

Because it’s true!

And dealing with someone who is inconsiderate and who takes advantage of others can be incredibly frustrating.

Listen, if you’ve been there, you know I’m speaking the truth.

In today’s story, a woman talked about a guy who has decided to park his truck on her property, and now he’s refusing to move it.

Hmmm, sounds tricky, doesn’t it?

Read on and see what you think about what’s going on here.

Can I call the police on my neighbor who refuses to move off my property? “Louisiana: Acadia Parish. Here’s the conundrum that I’m in. I have a neighbor, we live on small plots of land in a trailer where both of us are renting from my uncle who is the landlord now. I’ve been asked before by my Landlord/Uncle if my neighbor who I’m gonna call Joe can use my backyard to park his truck. I said no, I have text messages proof that I said no to parking his truck…

Come on dude, let’s keep it movin’…

And then later on when he still didn’t move his vehicle, I wrote a letter and stuck it to his vehicle windshield wiper asking if he could please move his truck off the property. I’ve already told him at that 4 times that he could not use my property since he had asked me personally before if he could park, his truck in what would be my backyard and if he could use my backyard so that his front yard would be bigger to which I said no.

This guy always has an excuse…

So then he came up with the excuse that the engine on his truck wasn’t working that’s why he couldn’t move it which I believed however I’ve seen him move his truck to other people‘s property so that he could cut his grass and yesterday I caught him driving freely to the Dollar General to pick up beer and his truck is still parked in my backyard. So at this point, I realize that my Landlord/Uncle is not going to stand up for me or respect my wishes as Joe is his best friend and well that’s the kind of person he is… that’s a whole can of worms on its own right if I call the police on him, I would just for him being a creep, but unfortunately, it’s not illegal to be a jerk. Anyway… he won’t do anything about Joe’s truck and when my boyfriend comes over, he can’t park his truck in my backyard because my neighbor thinks he owns 80% of the property we share So because we’re both renting, and the landlord is favoring his best friend over me is it okay for me to call the police if Joes still refuses to move his truck? I plan on talking to him about it today.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about renters who proved the “legal” parking spaces just weren’t going to work.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual had a lot to say.

And another reader weighed in.

Is this annoying, or what?

You bet it is!

And it’s pretty obvious that this guy is trying to take advantage of this situation.

But she’s standing firm and wants this guy gone ASAP.

This guy needs to get his truck and hit the road!