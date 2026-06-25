“He Trashed My Things”: Furious Dad Destroys Borrowed Laptop After Daughter Leaves Bag on Couch

Living with family can become difficult when respect is missing.

The following story involves a woman who came home to find the laptop she borrowed from her aunt broken on the floor.

She unintentionally left her bag on the couch because she was rushing to work after a long day of classes.

Instead of understanding, her dad broke her laptop, claimed it was her fault and refused to take responsibility.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for suggesting my dad pay for the laptop I borrowed from my aunty? I (23F) am a broke uni student. I am currently working on moving out of my house because of my dad. Due to an argument gone wrong, my dad broke my latest laptop. My aunty was kind enough to let me borrow hers until I can purchase a new one. It would cost $800 to fix it. That is a few hundred dollars short of a new one.

Meet the dad…

My dad has random mood swings. Something that is completely fine in one instance would make him explode in another. Over the years, he has broken many of my things to “punish me.” He says this is so I learn not to do it again. (I have many examples that the guidelines are not letting me provide.)

This woman was called in to work right after her classes.

Yesterday, I had finished my classes from 9 AM to 4 PM. They were one after the other. I had no breaks in between. As soon as I finished, I was supposed to go get something to eat. My work called me into a shift. It was to start at 5 PM, so I had no time to eat at all. I had to rush home to get changed.

She unintentionally forgot to leave her bag on the couch.

As soon as I got home, I took my bag out of my car. I got my keys out to unlock the door. I left my backpack on the couch. I forgot to take it to my room because I was rushing around. I barely made it to work on time.

Her dad scattered her things on the floor and broke her aunt’s laptop.

When I returned home from my shift at 9 PM, I saw my backpack and all its contents scattered all over the floor. The laptop was broken. My dad had thrown it across the room and scattered everything. He said it was because I left the house a mess, and that this was because my bag was not packed up. I called my aunty straight away. I apologized profusely and tried to explain the situation. I am sick of always having to pay to replace my stuff.

Now, she demands that he pay for it to her aunt.

My dad breaks my things because of his temper. I demanded he pay her. He is saying it is my fault for leaving the bag there. AITA for trying to force him to pay?

Whoa, that’s way over the line! Breaking someone’s stuff over a bag on the couch is extreme.

He should absolutely take responsibility for what he did, instead of blaming his temper on other people.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person has a question.

This person offers some advice.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This user makes a valid point.

If you break it, you pay for it. No excuses.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.