Woman Blames Roommate After Her Savings for Moving and a New Job Suddenly Disappear

Trusting the wrong person can turn your life upside down.

In this story, a woman was preparing to move out of state for a new job.

She had saved enough, so she was completely shocked when her savings suddenly disappeared.

When she suspected her roommate, the confrontation quickly escalated into a heated argument.

Check out all the details below.

AITA for losing it after my roommate stole my moving money and left me stranded? I (mid-20sF) was supposed to move out of state this week for a new job. This was not some casual decision. This was my way out. I do not have a safety net. I left an abusive, cult-like family situation years ago. I have been on my own ever since, with no parents to call and no “move back home” option. I have nothing.

This woman saved enough money to move.

I did everything right. I saved up $3,000 specifically for moving expenses. This included deposit, gas, food, and all of it. I gave notice at my current job and where I live. I lined up employment in the new state.

But she lost all her money.

That money is now gone. My roommate had access to where I kept it. I know, I know. Please do not lecture me. I already feel stupid enough. I trusted them. Apparently, that was a mistake. They are now denying everything. The money did not just grow legs and walk away.

Now, she’s stuck in a difficult position.

So now, I am in this completely insane position. I have already quit my job. I am expected to be out of my current place. I have a job waiting for me in another state. I have zero money to actually get there. I confronted my roommate and I lost my temper. I yelled. I said things I probably would not have said. I was in full panic mode.

Her roommate thought she was being hostile.

Now, they are acting like I am the problem. They say I am creating a hostile environment. Some mutual acquaintances are saying I should have handled it more calmly. They say I cannot prove they took it and I should not have reacted like that. But I feel like my entire life just got pulled out from under me in one move. I do not have the luxury of being calm and composed about it.

She doesn’t know what to do or how to deal with this.

AITA for going off on them? Brutal honesty, I am hoping some magic stranger can come save the day. I am emotionally numb to my reality right now.

What a difficult situation to be in.

It’s honestly confusing why her roommate had access to her money and what they did with it.

If she only had proof, then she could go after him and take legal charges.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.

What do you think? Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person suggests making a police report.

Here’s a similar piece of advice.

Another idea here…

Short and sweet.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this person.

When your savings disappear, so does your patience.

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