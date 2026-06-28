Woman Says Persistent Neighbor Wouldn’t Leave Her Alone, So She Gathered Evidence That Led to His Arrest

If you thought you’ve had to deal with bad neighbors before, hang on tight, friends…

Because this story sounds like something straight out of a movie!

And it ain’t pretty, amigos.

The woman who wrote it didn’t hold back as she explained how the neighborhood psycho tormented everyone for years…

Until she decided to strike back!

Read on and see what you think.

I won. I finally played his game, and I won in less than ten seconds. “This guy has been terrorizing the neighborhood for 15 years. He likes to get wasted and harass people and provoke them. This is his little game. We moved here 6 years ago, and he did like to roam around intoxicated as hell, but he never was focused on anyone. It was sort of an aimless, collective harassment of the neighborhood; until it wasn’t.

This sounds really scary.

He set his sights on me the week before Halloween. I found an unattended child in my backyard. A child so young he was still wearing diapers. It was puzzling, and I tried to figure out where this child came from, who was responsible for said child, etc. when I went outside, there was a woman in scrubs and I made the connection that this child is definitely her responsibility. I tried to communicate with her. She completely ignored me. And then a war broke out.

This was about to get UGLY.

One of her adult sons decided that because I tried to talk to his mother, and that because I’m a race which he decides he doesn’t like, that he can harass me. And he has. At least once a week, every week, but sometimes 3 times a week. Since October. I’ve called the cops so many times and they do nothing, which is surprising since I’ve come to find out he had 7 warrants out for his arrest for being intoxicated in public, a previous conviction for battery, a pending charge for another battery and a petty theft… the list is long. But they would never arrest him when they got called out. Super weird.

Holy cow!

A few weeks ago, he started to harass me again. My husband went outside and this creep pulled out a Bowie knife with a 10” blade and chased my husband with it. We called the cops again- they said he’s allowed to have a knife. I’ve called the cops on this maniac at least ten times. He’s threatened me, stalked me, tried to rob my Walmart delivery driver… he’s going too far. But the cops do nothing. So the last time I called when he pulled out the knife, I said, “So he’s allowed to sit out front of my house and scream and yell, so that means I can do the same to him?” And the officer was like, yeah…. BUT I really don’t want you to do that. And I said, well… you guys won’t arrest him, so… **And then it happened** He came yelling and screaming. I recorded him with my phone. We tried to ignore but he wouldn’t go away. I finally said forget it. I’m gonna go scream and yell at him. My husband said no, but I did it anyway. I went outside front of his house and gave him the exact same treatment he’d been giving me for 6-7 months.

This whole situation is insane.

It took all of 10 seconds for him to respond with violence. He came after me with a 2×4. My husband was still at our house watching from across the street. He saw this, and he rushed over. He physically brought him to the grass area (not the concrete driveway) and the guy bopped him on the head with that 2×4. So my husband wrestled him to the ground. I picked up the 2×4. When my husband had him pinned down, he looked at him, told him to “stop messing with my wife” and went home. I followed him, with the weapon in my hand. A neighbor called the cops. Long story short- the jerk was arrested (finally). Apparently, he had a TON of pending charges. All of which he never went to court for. He only spent 6 days in jail, but those were all previous charges. He hit my husband over the head and that was an “assault with a deadly weapon.”

It turns out he had a ton of pending charges way before this incident. He had to deal with those. He now has ANOTHER battery charge and petty theft that he pled not guilty to from a few years ago. He has to go to AA, and he’s on probation for a year, and he hasn’t even been charged yet for the assault with a deadly weapon.

Why is it so quiet around here…?

Life’s been peaceful and quiet. He sees us, and he turns and walks away. Something he should have been doing all along. And I know he’s on probation so it’s only a matter of time before he gets wasted again. And if he’s intoxicated? I’m gonna get him arrested for violating his probation. He’s been on his best behavior. All it took is me giving him his own treatment back to him for TEN seconds and he couldn’t handle it. I’ve been dealing with it for SEVEN MONTHS. And it’s not over yet. They finally held him accountable for everything before, and there’s more to come. It’s been nice and quiet around here.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another person weighed in.

And this individual was impressed.

Let’s all tip our hats to this woman for finally standing up to this creep.

This fella was an absolute menace!

What a jerk!

This guy deserves to be behind bars!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.