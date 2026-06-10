Woman Upset About Speeding on Her Road, So Neighbor Starts Obeying the Speed Limit Everywhere

Imagine living on a street with a fairly low speed limit that nobody obeys. Would you speed down the street too, or would you get really upset at anyone who speeds and try to get them to slow down?

In this story, one woman chooses the second option, and it really annoys one of her neighbors. He lets it go for quite awhile, but one day he has the perfect opportunity to turn the tables on her and try to prevent her from speeding on his street.

It’s a pretty amusing story. Let’s read all about it.

Always drive the posted speed limit! I’ve recently moved to a new neighborhood, slightly rural with some fun backroads. The roads around me are notorious for speeders. I’ll admit, before I moved here, in my younger days, I loved racing around the turns. Now that I’m older (and wiser or something…..) I try to drive to around the speed limit.

One street makes it a little bit harder to go slow.

But there’s this one super awkward road on the way to my house. It has a decent enough slope that when going down it, you pick up speed. Posted speed limit it 25, which means you have to ride your brakes just to maintain such a low speed. My super cool minivan is heavy and gains momentum quickly, but I can still maintain a 25-30 without keeping my foot on the brake the whole way.

One woman really hates when people speed.

On this street is a lovely woman. I’m sure she’s sick of people speeding down her street but she’s just not cool about it. She comes to a full stop when pulling into her driveway, just to slow people down (even if they’re doing the speed limit). Honks and yells at anyone going over 25. If she’s in her driveway she lifts her arms in the WTH gesture and yells at the passing cars. Quite amusing.

OP encountered the lady again.

So the other day, I was cruising down this street. There was a mail truck in front of me so we were doing 25/30 My lovely neighbor was in front of the mail truck. She pulls, ever so slowly, into her driveway and as we pass she toots her little horn and yells at us to slow down. At this point I just brush it off. She does this, its whatever.

Here’s what happened today…

But today, my lucky day, as I’m heading down the street again on my daily commute, my lovely neighbor pulls out behind me. I was doing around the speed limit, probably closer to 30. But my lovely neighbor asked me to slow down! I must slow down (probably should anyway).

He obeyed all of the speed limit signs.

I go exactly 25 miles per hour. And when we reach the corner to my street, I drive the posted 15 miles per hour going around the curve. The posted speed on my street? 30. You bet I’m driving 30. At this point, lovely neighbor is annoyed. I can see in my rearview that she’s throwing her hands up. Clearly not happy.

He kept it up.

Nobody drives 30 on my street, not even the people that live here. Its a decent cut through to some main roads (probably why lovely neighbor was using it.) And you bet I pulled into my driveway nice and slow. Didn’t stop, because I’m not a complete jerk. Lovely neighbor speeds off in frustration, hitting at least 45 before she was out if sight.

Served her right! If she wants everyone to go the speed limit on her street, she can go the speed limit on every street.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

She’s definitely a hypocrite.

This would’ve been even better.

One person rants about small towns.

Another person liked the story.

I doubt that she learned her lesson. He may need to keep this malicious compliance up every time he sees her.

Forcing her to drive the speed limit on every street was the right thing to do. Honestly, I’m surprised she was so upset about it considering how upset she gets when anyone goes even a few miles over the speed limit on her road.