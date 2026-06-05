Woman Upset After Boyfriend and Sister Go Out Drinking Without Inviting Her

Well, this is an interesting situation…

What would you do if your boyfriend went out boozing with your sister…and they didn’t invite you?

It’s a bit suspicious, right?

We try to give everyone the benefit of the doubt around here, but I don’t think too many women would be thrilled with that situation.

It happened to the woman who wrote this story and now she wants to know if she might’ve taken the whole thing too personally.

Read what she had to say and see what you think.

AITA for being upset that my boyfriend and sister went out drinking without me? “The three of us are in our 20s. My sister and I live with our parents and my BF is in the process of moving out of state for work. He was staying with us for a bit before he left. One night him and my sister decided to go out for drinks without telling me.

That’s a bit odd..

I found out when I went downstairs looking for him and my mom told me they had left and that she thought it was weird. I texted my sister saying I would’ve went if they had invited me, but she didn’t respond. When they got back over two hours later I told my boyfriend privately that I was hurt that they went out without me. He got angry with me for being upset that he went out with someone he’s known for years and probably won’t be seeing very often anymore since he’s moving.

That went over like a lead balloon…

He said it was ridiculous that I was upset about the only time he hadn’t invited me to something. My BF and I have been together over 5 years and him and my sister have never been close. My sister has always been cordial, but she has told me she’s not a fan of his. The next day my sister came to talk to me and said that the only reason she had gone was because she had a bad day at work and our mom was annoying her so she wanted to get out of the house. My boyfriend had also told her I was asleep. I didn’t love the explanation, but I accepted it from her side. I’m still annoyed with my BF mainly because of his reaction to me being upset. He hasn’t apologized and says his friends and his dad agree that I’m crazy for being upset. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

I think she has a right to be a little ticked off about this, don’t you?

I’m not saying that anything happened…but it’s odd.

And, if nothing else, it definitely seems pretty sneaky!

Maybe there’s more going on here than her boyfriend is telling her…