Woman Wearing Gray Clothes Gets Mistaken for an Employee by a Customer Looking for Squishies

People often make quick assumptions in busy stores.

The following story is about a woman who was shopping and minding her own business.

Another customer suddenly approached her and mistakenly thought she worked there.

Despite wearing casual grey clothes that are not similar to the store’s uniform, the customer asked where a specific toy was.

Wow, that was random! Let’s take a closer look.

At least she was polite I am wearing a grey shirt and grey pants, a grey and green plaid jacket, headphones, and a floral face mask. I am in a store where the employees have to wear bright blue vests. So why did someone randomly ask me where the squishies were? I was trying to be polite. I said I did not know. I said it probably depended on the type of squishies.

This woman was mistaken for a staff member in the store.

She clarified that she meant Needohs. She said she did not know where “you guys” put them. It was then I caught on. I told her that I did not work there. I guess she took another look at me and realized.

The guest apologized.

Anyways, she apologized. She said she did not know why she thought I worked there. I wished her luck and left to continue my shopping. I still do not know why she thought that. Was it because I picked up a box I accidentally knocked over? I do not know.

Okay, so that was such a random and confusing misunderstanding.

Kudos to OP, though, for handling it politely and not making it awkward.

People can really have funny and random guesses sometimes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Yup, short and simple.

Here’s a similar thought.

Finally, this one is curious.

If you stand near a shelf long enough, someone will assume you work there.

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