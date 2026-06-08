Freeloader Sends Terrifying Voicemails to Friend Who Housed Him After She Cuts Him Off

Generosity has a limit, and two years of housing, phones, cars, and financial support tend to find it eventually.

A woman who met a refugee friend online and spent the better part of two years pulling him out of one crisis after another — adding him to her phone plan, relocating him, lending him money for a license, and handing over her old car — watched the arrangement slowly collapse as he stopped paying for insurance, skipped oil changes, ignored brake repairs, and cited family obligations abroad as the reason.

One day at the oil shop, she finally realized this couldn’t continue. But when she cut him off, he started sending her threatening voicemails, leaving her to wonder if a restraining order was her only remaining option.

Read on — this one has a very clear verdict.

AITA for taking away my friends only means of transportation I (31F) have taken away my friend’s (28M) only means of getting around. My friend and I met on a dating app around two years ago. We were living 700 miles apart at the time. He’s originally from a different country, came here as a refugee, and has no family in the States.

Soon, even harder times fell upon her friend, so she did whatever she could to help him out.

One year into our friendship, he was fired from his job and lost his car, house, phone, and everything. At first, I added him to my phone plan, and he was to pay monthly for the phone once he got a job. He was working DoorDash and Uber to make ends meet at the time.

But when that fell through, he was struggling once again.

Then his DoorDash account was deactivated because he violated the terms and conditions. He couldn’t find a job where he was, so I told him to come to my hometown and I could give him a place to stay and help him find a job. He drove the 700 miles to my city.

So once again, she tried her best to help him land on his feet.

I put him on a property owned by a relative who let him stay there to have someone present and avoid squatters from taking over. Then I lent him the money to get a special license to find a job. A few months later, I upgraded cars and let him use my old one until he was able to buy a new one.

Soon enough, her friend stopped upholding his end of the bargain.

A few months went by and he backed into a fence and damaged the car. He stopped giving me money for the monthly insurance, stopped contributing to his phone payment, and stopped getting oil changes on the car. He refused to pay to have the brakes fixed, and I reached a point where I felt like I was being taken advantage of.

Of course, he always had a convenient excuse, but one day, she had enough.

His excuse was that he has to send money to his family back home and doesn’t have the money to help me. The breaking point came when I offered to pay for the oil change and asked him to meet me at the shop. I was 10 minutes late picking him up, and when I showed up he was ignoring me and sending my calls to voicemail. I honked for him to get in the car, he looked at me, and then continued to ignore me.

So that’s when she decided he wouldn’t be taking advantage of her any longer.

I lost my patience, went into the shop, paid for the oil change, and told the shop owner not to give him the keys. I came back with my sister to pick up the car, and he’s been calling me and threatening me to give him the car back.

He seems intent on ruining their friendship one insult at a time.

He’s left voicemails calling me a dog and other rude names saying I better fix the brakes and give the car back. Should I call the police and get a restraining order? Did I overreact by taking the car away? AITA?

This friendship went south in the blink of an eye!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Reddit chimes in with their thoughts.

If she is going to follow through with the restraining order, it would be helpful to have proof.

After all she’s done for her friend, this is how he treats her?

To this commenter, it’s abundantly clear who’s at fault.

One thing is for sure: he shouldn’t be allowed to stay anywhere near her from this point on.

People with the kindest hearts are often the people who get taken advantage of the most. It’s almost like bad people can smell the opportunity on them.

After two years of putting her friend’s needs before her own, there is no reality where she’s at fault here. Anyone who takes advantage of someone this bad for this long ought to be ashamed of their behavior. Because at the end of the day, he would have had nothing without her.

Her only fault was being naïve enough to believe this guy was good, but hindsight is 20/20.