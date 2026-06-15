June 15, 2026 at 9:15 am

Woman Wants Flowers at Mother’s Funeral, but Family Says Money Should Go to Care Home Instead

by Benjamin Cottrell

flowers sitting on a casket

Pexels

Grief is personal, and so is how you choose to honor someone you’ve lost.

A woman who recently lost her mother wanted to have flowers at the funeral as a small gesture of love. Her aunt, however, had other ideas — and she expressed those ideas loudly and without regard for anyone else’s feelings.

Her aunt had been pushing the family to donate the flower money to the care home where her mother had briefly stayed, and she even wanted to ask funeral guests to donate too.

However, the grieving daughter didn’t feel like the home had earned that level of recognition. After all, her mother had only been there for less than a day before she passed.

But every time she tried to say so, her aunt talked over her. So now she’s thinking about getting the flowers anyway.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for getting my mom flowers instead of donating money?

My mom passed away recently, and my sister and I are taking care of the funeral arrangements.

My mom never really cared for flowers, but I wanted to give her some at the funeral.

Her aunt has very different ideas about the arrangements.

My aunt keeps going on about how we shouldn’t give her flowers, but instead donate the money we would spend on the flowers to the home we placed her in because they took really good care of her.

She even told us to ask people who would come to also donate instead of bringing flowers.

The family continues to butt heads over the best course of action.

I personally feel like they didn’t do that much for her — she wasn’t even there for 24 hours before she passed away.

But every time I try to talk about it with my family, my aunt interrupts me and gets on a high horse about doing good for the community.

WIBTA if I went ahead and still got her flowers?

Losing a loved one is hard enough without all this extra drama.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

What did Reddit have to say?

Honoring someone who has passed is an extremely personal act.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 1.44.48 PM Woman Wants Flowers at Mother’s Funeral, but Family Says Money Should Go to Care Home Instead

This user agrees it’s silly to argue about something like this.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 1.45.07 PM Woman Wants Flowers at Mother’s Funeral, but Family Says Money Should Go to Care Home Instead

Surely there’s a better way to allocate the money.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 1.45.25 PM Woman Wants Flowers at Mother’s Funeral, but Family Says Money Should Go to Care Home Instead

Everyone handles grief differently.

Screenshot 2026 06 05 at 1.45.55 PM Woman Wants Flowers at Mother’s Funeral, but Family Says Money Should Go to Care Home Instead

Donating to a care home is a lovely gesture, but in this case, it just didn’t make sense.

At the end of the day, a good funeral reflects the person who lived, not the last place they happened to be. The daughter understood the context of her mother’s last moments. She felt that staying true to herself was more important than the pomp and circumstance of making a showy donation — and no one can fault her for that.

Losing a parent is hard enough without having to negotiate how to grieve.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
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