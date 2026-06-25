He Wants to Plan Something Special for Her Birthday — She’s Avoiding It Because Her Parents Always Make It Difficult

Jeez, talk about being stuck between a rock and a hard place…

Being right in the middle of two different groups of people who both want things from you can be totally exhausting.

And, a lot of times, it’s also unfair.

A young woman wrote the story below, and she’s so frustrated about her situation that she doesn’t even want to bother doing anything at all for her birthday.

That’s not how most young people act, right?

But she has good reasons for feeling this way.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say and see what’s really going on here.

AITA for not wanting to celebrate my birthday? “I am a 19-year-old female. I have a boyfriend. My birthday is in August. My parents are kinda strict. So, my BF was planning to do an overnight swimming or maybe a dinner (just us or with friends).

It sounds like her parents are not on board…with any of it…

He was talking about it for like 2 weeks already and I already told him that my parents will not agree because, first, it’s my birthday, they want me to spend it with the family.

Second, it’s overnight. My father always says “You have your own bed in your own house so why sleep in another place?”.

And then there’s this!

Third, I also do not want it to be celebrated. I told him the reason why long ago. It was because after every gathering or celebration, my parents will fight. It traumatized me as a kid. I have told him (my BF) that if I wanted to, my parents would not give me permission. Also, I’m more of an indoor girl. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual had a lot to say.

And this person spoke up.

This poor girl…

She’s so young and she already seems pretty beaten down by being stuck in the middle of all this noise.

What she should really do is…wait for it…EXACTLY WHAT SHE WANTS.

But sometimes that’s easier said than done…

It sounds like this young woman has a lot of things to figure out with her boyfriend AND her parents.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.