Her Friend No-Showed Her Graduation Party Without a Word — Now She’s Considering Skipping the Bridal Shower

Friendships run on reciprocity, and a no-show to someone’s graduation party after RSVP’ing yes is a pretty clear sign of where the balance sits.

A woman who had been in her friend’s corner through emergency surgery, an engagement, and every milestone in between celebrated her own hard-won college graduation and looked up to find her friend’s seat empty.

The part that bothered her the most is her friend couldn’t even bother to send her a text in advance.

So as her friend’s bridal shower approached, she wondered if her friend really deserved her support.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA If I Didn’t Attend My Friend’s Bridal Shower After RSVPing Yes? Recently, I (27F) graduated from college. Receiving my Bachelor’s was a huge accomplishment for me since I didn’t take the traditional route of going to college for four years right after high school. I never thought I’d graduate, but I did.

At first, she felt wonderfully supported by all her friends.

My friends know my struggles with school and how much this meant to me. They’ve all been very supportive, and I feel so lucky to be able to celebrate my accomplishment with my friends. This past weekend was my graduation party.

It was looking like the party would get off without a hitch.

My one friend (28F) had RSVP’d “yes” for her and her fiancé. I’ve always supported her throughout her accomplishments and shown up for her. I’ve celebrated her graduation and her engagement, and I visited and checked in on her multiple times when she had emergency surgery. For the few years I’ve known her, we’ve always had a good friendship.

But here’s where the drama started.

However, she never showed up to my graduation party. She didn’t call or text, and I didn’t hear anything from her fiancé either — who I’m also friends with. This was really disappointing and a little hurtful.

So this graduate wonders if she should repay her friend for the betrayal.

Her bridal shower is next weekend. I originally RSVP’d “yes” and had every intention of going to celebrate her. Now I’m debating on not going. WIBTA if I didn’t attend the bridal shower despite RSVP’ing “yes”?

Two wrongs don’t make a right… or do they?

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If there’s one thing redditors hate, it’s passive-aggressiveness, so this should be interesting.

This user seems to think her behavior is rather childish.

This user thinks an open and honest discussion is what’s needed.

If this woman really is such a good friend, it’s worth giving her the benefit of the doubt.

This is clear ESH territory for this commenter.

After a perceived betrayal like this, it might be tempting to act with spite. In this graduate’s eyes, her friend didn’t support her, so why should she?

But if she really wants to repair the trust, this is the last thing she should do.

For all she knew, her friend could have had a legitimate emergency come up. She can’t just assume her friend intended to hurt her.

Real healing comes from honest communication, not petty retaliation.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”