Woman’s Innocent Request for Instagram Photos Sparks Fierce Friend Feud Over ‘Flirting’

Going on a cruise with a bunch of friends is always a good time, but occasionally, drama can unfold.

What would you do if you were on the ship waiting for the rest of your group to come back, and you asked the one friend who was with you to take some pictures of you for your Instagram, which later made his girlfriend upset?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, and even when she tried to assure his girlfriend that there was nothing to worry about, she is still upset.

Personally, I don’t think she did anything wrong, but some people are just insecure. Read below and see what you think about it.

AITA for letting my friend’s boyfriend take pictures of me while everyone else was on a cruise ride? I (15F) recently went on a cruise with a big group of friends.

Honestly, 5’10” isn’t that tall.

There was this water ride on the ship that everyone was super excited to go on. The problem is, I’m really tall for my age (like 5’10″), and I was just too tall for the ride. My friend’s boyfriend (18M) was the only guy there and he was too tall to get on the ride too, so he waited with me for them.

No big deal, taking pictures of each other is a pretty normal thing.

While we were waiting, we got bored, and the lighting on the deck was perfect. I’d been trying to post on my insta, so I asked him to take a few photos of me. He said sure, and he took some pictures of me on the deck of the cruise while everyone else was on their ride.

Her friend seems jealous.

So, today my friend saw him texting me the pictures he took, and she got pissed at me and accusing me of “flirting” with her boyfriend behind her back. I tried explaining to her that it’s literally just for my insta, we were bored out of our minds waiting for them, and absolutely nothing happened but she won’t listen. AITA?

No way, she did nothing wrong and shouldn’t have to apologize. Her friend is being insecure and jealous.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this as well.

This person has an interesting point of view. I can’t say that I disagree.

This person seems very insecure.

She explained herself, now just let it go.

Her friend is definitely insecure.

This would have been easier.

While she didn’t do anything really wrong, I can see how this would be upsetting to his girlfriend. Especially given that we don’t know anything about their relationship.

Maybe she should have taken the pictures on her own phone. Or waited for the rest of her friends to come over and help.