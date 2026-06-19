Worker Says Boss Crossed a Line With PTO Rules, Making an Already Bad Job Even Worse

While it can make for a very fulfilling life to love the job you have, the reality is that most places of employment see their employees as numbers on a spreadsheet at best. At one point there seemed to be some illusion of humanity, but those days seem long behind us.

How would you handle your boss implementing a policy that completely slashed your right to fair PTO? One person recently aired their grievances about their work’s new rules on Reddit. Here’s what they said.

PTO change to make things ‘fair’

My agency made a PTO policy change that combines weeks of a pay period to prevent you from earning the paid time off.

Week 1 – 40 hours PTO.

Week 2 48 hours worked.

Who the heck came up with this?

Because I worked over 40 hours in the second week, 8 hours of my PTO from the first week goes back into the PTO bank.

That means hours 41-48 in the second week, I work for half my wage.

They claim it’s to be fair across the board.

Well that’s an incredibly strong claim.

It, literally, only punishes the workers who put in the most hours for this NONPROFIT agency.

They NEED overtime to function.

They are understaffed.

Doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to piece that one together.

How the can New York say this is legal.

Yes, they do say this is completely legal.

This country is gone.

It’s anecdotes like this that are directly causing the loss in working class morale under capitalism.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.

Let’s see if the Reddit comments could provide any solace here.

Others immediately shared their own bizarre PTO experiences.



And expressed all the ways they themselves had been burned.



Some people suggested their own methods of protection.



Another encouraged some minor detective work.



And others asked the important questions.



It shouldn’t be a radical concept to have a life outside of your job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.