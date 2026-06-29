“You Ate My Chalupa!”: Furious Neighbor Confronts a Woman and Demands a Payout for Eating a Mistakenly Delivered Fast-Food Order

How long08 is too long to claim an abandoned DoorDash order as your own?

It’s one of life’s great mysteries…

But I think most of us can agree that several hours is okay.

Like I said, MOST of us…

But not the woman who this college student is beefin’ with!

Check out what she had to say about what happened after she ate some food from Taco Bell that didn’t belong to her.

AITA for eating a DoorDash order that was delivered to my house by mistake? “I’m 18f living alone for college. Two nights ago around 10 pm, I opened my front door to push a lizard out of my house. When I did, I saw that there is a DoorDash Taco Bell order waiting outside. I checked the receipt and it said it was ordered at 7:32 pm, and also saw the name of the person who ordered it. I left it outside for now because my community has a group chat that all the neighbors are in, so I sent a quick text informing them there was a Taco Bell order outside my house for the name.

She was only trying to help…

After about 2 hours I was about to go to bed and nobody responded so I took the order inside my house so it wouldn’t go bad. The next day, I went to school and came back around the evening. I was hungry and was about to cook dinner until I realized I still had the Taco Bell order. I was contemplating whether to eat it or not but checked the group chat to see if someone had hopefully responded.

Don’t let any food go to waste!

Nobody did, so I decided to eat it (I’m Asian and grew up being taught never to throw food unless it went bad, i know it’s definitely not a smart choice but i made sure to check it was safe and I didn’t get food poisoning). It was around 8:30 pm now, over 24 hours since the person ordered it. I figured most people wouldn’t want it by now anyway so I ate some of it (it was a relatively large order with 5 items, I ate 2). The next day though, I woke up to a bunch of notifications from a lady with the same name as the order. I checked to see her saying the order was hers. I texted her saying sorry but I did eat it.

This is ridiculous…

She then got really upset saying how it’s rude to eat other people’s food and teenagers have no respect etc. I told her I didn’t want to throw it away and I was hungry. She got even more upset, insulting my parents for not raising me right. She was still really mad and I don’t like conflict so I was just like okay, sorry, I can give you the 3 items i haven’t eaten yet. She was furious asking why I think she would ever accept food from a stranger and how gross I am. I told her I didn’t touch it and i’m not forcing her to take it, it’s just an offer.

Wow…

She said she doesn’t want the food but is demanding compensation. The order is like $40 and I honestly don’t think it’s fair that I pay since she didn’t respond for at least 24 hours. I told her that and she called me a jerk for making up a 24 hour rule. I guess she’s right. I drew the 24 hour line even though that could be subjective; some people might’ve waited a week for a response while others might’ve waited an hour before eating it. I’m unsure if 24 hours really is unreasonable like she says. Now I feel kinda guilty, and I started wondering if maybe I’m in the wrong. She’s still constantly demanding the money back but my dad is really mad and told me to just block her and he wants to come over this weekend to tell her to stop. I don’t want her to think iI’m a jerk or that I’m a baby needing my dad to step in, but I also don’t really want to pay considering I’m kinda broke. AITA? What would you guys do if you were in my position?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual spoke up.

Another person had a lot to say.

And this reader also said she’s NTA.

She didn’t do anything wrong, folks!

Well, at least that’s my humble opinion.

All this fuss over a simple Taco Bell order…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who volunteered to help promote a church event for free, then was surprised to find she had to still pay admission to get in.