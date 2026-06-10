“You Have Some Nerve” Girlfriend Fed Up After Boyfriend Criticizes Her While Taking 1.5-Hour Shower

They say you don’t really know someone until you live with them or stay with them for a while.

I’m not just talking about annoying habits, but financial issues and character flaws.

Check out the icky attributes on display in this story.

AITAH for calling my boyfriend a hypocrite I have an apartment with a roommate. Bills are spilt! Half water, half gas, half electric. I am very careful of doing things. I unplug things in my room. I use candles as light.

I would have thought her careful behavior would eased her bills. See why I’m so wrong.

Why? Because my roommate is careless about these things so I try to keep the bill down. My boyfriend tells me he’s going to take a 30 minute shower. I don’t even take 30-minute showers, let alone 20. I do what I need to do and get out. I said okay just hurry up. I’m in my room watching a movie that has a hour left. I finish my movie.

I wish I could sleep as easily as this guy. Maybe it’s good that I can’t!

Still not in my room. Ok. Weird. 30 Minutes go past. STILL NOT BACK IN MY ROOM. WEIRD OK. 20 minutes later he comes in my room and I am livid. The first time I told him “You are a hypocrite.” How you might ask? He’s a heavy sleeper. I get up and go to the bathroom to pee. He wakes up and first thing he does blow up my phone up telling me I been gone for 15 minutes, having an attitude with me.

This guy can’t be for real. I’m not surprised how his girlfriend reacted!

I’m confused! You literally just woke up maybe 3 or 4 minutes ago. You just woke up, so how can you estimate I been gone for 15 minutes? I tell him he has been in the bathroom for A HOUR AND 45 mins and he goes “I didn’t know i was in there for that long. Why didn’t YOU come check on me?” This actually set my blood pressure high. Why didn’t I get up to check on a grown man showering…

Can you imagine how pruned he must be?!

I didn’t know I was a baby sitter. He tells me he sat in the tub and fell asleep. I said, with the water running? He goes yeah, as if it’s no big deal. So he fell asleep in my shower for a hour and 45 minutes letting water run. I’m so livid right now that the only thing I told him was, “You are a hypocrite! Stop talking to me.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.

Here is what folks are saying.

Whoa, harsh! I think they sound pretty similar: immature hotheads.

Why can’t it be both? One should practice what one preaches.

Same. She seeks sensitivity, but doesn’t want to give it.

Hah. I don’t know. I feel like they just need to be more levelheaded.

Excellent idea. A real test of his respect and decency.

It seems to me that they both have a lot of anger bubbling under the surface. It would be better if they took some deep breaths and communicated.