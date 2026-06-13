Young Couple Excited to Move In Together, but Safety Concerns Complicate Their Financial “Compromise”

Leaving the home you grew up in can be an emotional affair, in all the many definitions of the word. Some people can’t wait to escape the family home and the prying eyes of their parents, pining for freedom and the space to lead their own lives and choose how to spend their own time. Others feel sad at the end of the era, but know that wherever they are in the world, their parents will still have their backs. And when they need to learn how to put up shelves or bake a casserole? Those parents will always be at the end of the phone, very ready to help.

Some people are keen to leave the family situation, but their feelings about doing so aren’t so bright. They might be anxious about what the new life will be like, and worry about the strain it could put on their finances. This is a very logical and quite responsible worry to have – after all, when you’re solely responsible for the roof over your head, it’s important that you are managing your money effectively, in order to pay your rent on time and keep said roof firmly over you.

The young couple in this story are poised to move out of their family homes, and into a place together. However, the nerves are kicking in, with the woman doing all the maths and the man worried about whether or not they’ll be able to afford to sustain themselves. So they come up with a solution: a roommate who can pay their own way, making all the bills that bit cheaper, in return for some extra company. Not a bad idea – until, of course, the girlfriend found out who her boyfriend had lined up to live with them. It’s safe to say she was less than impressed.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for not wanting a certain friend to be my roommate? My boyfriend (eighteen, male) and I (eighteen, female) have been together for two years and are moving out together soon. He sort of wants a roommate to help pay rent and everything, but none of our friends want to do it except one. I’ve known this friend longer than I’ve known my boyfriend, and he has always made me very uncomfortable. He used to be really into me and would just generally be creepy. He’s gotten better about it, but I just have this gut feeling that it won’t turn out good and it makes me very, very deeply uncomfortable, partially because of some past experiences.

Read on to find out why her boyfriend is keen for this friend to live with them.

I don’t want this to seem like my boyfriend is just being a ****. He is not. His reasoning for this is that it will take a pretty good chunk out of what we have to pay, and he likes said friend. I see how it might be nice, but I’ve been calculating my *** off and we’d both have a good four or five hundred or more each month after paying rent, groceries, etc. It’s a good reason, but I just have this feeling in the pit of my stomach that screams this is an awful idea.

Let’s see how the idea is making her feel.

I can honestly barely stand to be around this person more than an hour or two, and he makes me deeply uncomfortable. This is stressing me out so much, and every time I try to talk my boyfriend about it he gets mad, even if he’s the one who brings up talking about it. This is to the point where it makes me not want to even live with my boyfriend, but my home life is so draining and stressful that either one sounds awful. I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place. AITA?

Let’s make this quite clear: no one should ever be forced to live with someone who makes them as uncomfortable as this guy makes this young woman.

Moving into your first home away from your parents should be an exciting moment, but her boyfriend’s insistence that this creepy guy should move in with them is only serving to ruin this moment for her.

Really, if the guy makes his girlfriend this uncomfortable, you have to question why her boyfriend wants to be friends with him at all.

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Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person agreed that she should only be living with folks she’s comfortable around.

While others saw her boyfriend’s behaviour as a big red flag.

Meanwhile, others wondered why they weren’t considering strangers.

For sure, living independently from your parents for the first time is exciting, but it can be stressful too. For one thing, you’re having to handle the finances on your own for the first time, and you can plan all you like but only really figure out what the money situation will really feel like by living it. So it’s fair that her boyfriend is a bit nervous about the money side of moving out. After all, no one wants to be left in a tricky financial situation with nowhere to turn.

It’s a solid argument for getting a roommate – but the real question needs to be, why this roommate? After his girlfriend has expressed her discomfort with the guy in question, there is no way that her boyfriend should even be considering him moving in, let alone arguing with her about it. Her comfort in her own home should come way higher than the financials in his priorities. There are plenty of people out there looking for roommates, and while living with a stranger might feel daunting, they’d be able to meet the person beforehand, to gauge whether they were a good fit. And the couple would always have one another.

That is, if the boyfriend doesn’t force his girlfriend to move in with someone who makes her feel uncomfortable. Because the tension of that, alongside the boyfriend being the person who condoned it? That might break them. So really, he needs to get his priorities straight.

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